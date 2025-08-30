Guru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Post Amid Azul Video Controversy: 'When God's With You....'

Singer Guru Randhawa, known for delivering multiple chart-topping hits, has landed in controversy once again. His latest music video Azul has come under fire for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls and portraying an inappropriate teacher-student relationship.

As outrage builds across social media, the singer has broken his silence though indirectly with a cryptic social media post.

Guru Randhawa’s Cryptic Response Amid Azul Controversy

On Friday, Guru took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of Azul’s analytics, showing the track trending with over 107,200 views in just one hour and more than 27,000 YouTube searches.

Alongside the figures, he wrote: “Azul is Azuling (wine glass emojis). When God is with you, you only move forward (red heart emoji).”

Though he refrained from directly addressing the controversy, the post suggested gratitude for the song’s popularity despite mounting criticism. Randhawa also restricted comments on the official Instagram post of the video, blocking fans and critics alike from responding.

Why Azul Has Sparked Outrage

In the video, Guru plays a photography teacher who appears infatuated with a student, portrayed by actor Anshika Pandey in a school uniform. A dance sequence between the two has particularly drawn flak, with viewers accusing the video of romanticising inappropriate dynamics.

Legal Trouble Over Sirra

Azul is not the only controversy surrounding the singer. His earlier track, Sirra, has sparked legal trouble in Punjab. A complaint filed in a Ludhiana court by Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala objected to lyrics that read: “We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born.”

The complainant alleged the song promotes drug culture and defames the Jatt community. Acting on the complaint, sub-divisional judicial magistrate Rajinder Singh directed Guru Randhawa to appear in court—either personally or through counsel—under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Success Overshadowed by Controversy

Despite the uproar, Sirra has crossed 60 million views on YouTube, becoming a commercial hit. Similarly, Azul continues to trend, but its streaming success is being eclipsed by the backlash surrounding its theme.

What Lies Ahead for Guru Randhawa?

So far, Guru Randhawa has not issued an official clarification regarding Azul. His cryptic post suggests that he is choosing to rely on faith, numbers, and his loyal fanbase to weather the storm. Whether the controversies will dent his long-standing popularity remains to be seen.