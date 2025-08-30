Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentGuru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Post Amid Azul Video Controversy: 'When God's With You....'

Guru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Post Amid Azul Video Controversy: 'When God's With You....'

Guru Randhawa's "Azul" faces criticism for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls and romanticising a teacher-student relationship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer Guru Randhawa, known for delivering multiple chart-topping hits, has landed in controversy once again. His latest music video Azul has come under fire for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls and portraying an inappropriate teacher-student relationship.

As outrage builds across social media, the singer has broken his silence though indirectly with a cryptic social media post.

Guru Randhawa’s Cryptic Response Amid Azul Controversy

On Friday, Guru took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of Azul’s analytics, showing the track trending with over 107,200 views in just one hour and more than 27,000 YouTube searches.

Alongside the figures, he wrote: “Azul is Azuling (wine glass emojis). When God is with you, you only move forward (red heart emoji).”

Though he refrained from directly addressing the controversy, the post suggested gratitude for the song’s popularity despite mounting criticism. Randhawa also restricted comments on the official Instagram post of the video, blocking fans and critics alike from responding.

Why Azul Has Sparked Outrage

In the video, Guru plays a photography teacher who appears infatuated with a student, portrayed by actor Anshika Pandey in a school uniform. A dance sequence between the two has particularly drawn flak, with viewers accusing the video of romanticising inappropriate dynamics.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Legal Trouble Over Sirra

Azul is not the only controversy surrounding the singer. His earlier track, Sirra, has sparked legal trouble in Punjab. A complaint filed in a Ludhiana court by Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala objected to lyrics that read: “We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food  when we were born.”

The complainant alleged the song promotes drug culture and defames the Jatt community. Acting on the complaint, sub-divisional judicial magistrate Rajinder Singh directed Guru Randhawa to appear in court—either personally or through counsel—under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Success Overshadowed by Controversy

Despite the uproar, Sirra has crossed 60 million views on YouTube, becoming a commercial hit. Similarly, Azul continues to trend, but its streaming success is being eclipsed by the backlash surrounding its theme.

What Lies Ahead for Guru Randhawa?

So far, Guru Randhawa has not issued an official clarification regarding Azul. His cryptic post suggests that he is choosing to rely on faith, numbers, and his loyal fanbase to weather the storm. Whether the controversies will dent his long-standing popularity remains to be seen.

 

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Guru Randhawa Azul Azul Controversy
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
3 Dead, 2 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
3 Dead, 2 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
World
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
World
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
World
India-Japan Ties Get Major Boost As Modi Targets Record 10 Trillion Yen Investment In Next 10 Years
India-Japan Ties Get Major Boost As Modi Targets Record 10 Trillion Yen Investment In Next 10 Years
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Condemns Abusive Politics, Rejects Vote Theft Allegations
Breaking: Amit Shah Slams Congress Over PM Remark, Inaugurates Cyber Lab In Guwahati
Breaking: BJP-Congress Clash In Patna After Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra Sparks Row
Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget