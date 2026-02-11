Spider-Noir is scheduled to premiere this spring on MGM+ and will also be available to stream on Prime Video. The exact release date has not yet been announced.
First Look At Spider-Noir Starring Nicolas Cage Is Here. Seen Pics Yet?
Nicolas Cage’s detective series Spider-Noir will premiere this spring on MGM+ and stream on Prime Video. The classic noir detective style series will be available in both black-and-white and colour.
The makers have finally revealed the first look at Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage. The actor is set to make his live-action debut as this darker version of the upcoming series. The fans, as expected, are going gaga over the colour and black-and-white stills from the TV show. Spider-Noir is scheduled to premiere this spring on MGM+, and it will also be available to stream on Prime Video.
The series leans heavily into a detective-noir vibe and will primarily be presented in black and white, echoing the moody style of 1940s crime films. However, viewers will also get an alternate version that resembles the vivid look of the Marvel comic panels that inspired it.
Prime Video shared both black-and-white and coloured pictures on Facebook with the caption, “You’re seeing double for a reason. ‘Spider-Noir’ is coming soon in both Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Colour.”
Prime Video confirmed the series will arrive this spring, with every episode released in both black-and-white and colour at the same time. The release date has not been announced yet by the makers.
The official Instagram page of Spider-Noir also dropped several stills from the series. It carries the exact same caption shared by Prime Video.
View this post on Instagram
His character is not the same as the one played by Tom Holland, as per a report by Esquire. The outlet added that the show’s take on the character will be completely new and unlike anything fans have seen before.
“He’s older and jaded, and not afraid to punch a guy in the face drunkenly,” Miller said as Lord added that the character had his big disillusionment moment, and that it happened decades ago.
The show also features noir-era versions of familiar characters, including journalist Robbie Robertson, played by Lamorne Morris. Li Jun Li takes on the role of Cat Hardy, also known as Black Cat or Felicia Hardy. Other well-known names from the Spider-Man universe will appear too, such as Sandman, portrayed by Jack Huston, and Silvermane, played by Brendan Gleeson.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
When will Spider-Noir premiere?
How will Spider-Noir be presented visually?
The series will lean into a detective-noir vibe and will primarily be presented in black and white, with an alternate version in full color inspired by the comic panels.
Will the new Spider-Noir be similar to Tom Holland's Spider-Man?
No, this version of Spider-Noir is described as older, jaded, and completely new, unlike anything fans have seen before. He is not afraid to be violent after a disillusionment that happened decades ago.
Which familiar characters will appear in Spider-Noir?
The series will feature noir-era versions of characters like Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris), Cat Hardy/Black Cat (Li Jun Li), Sandman (Jack Huston), and Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson).