First Look At Spider-Noir Starring Nicolas Cage Is Here. Seen Pics Yet?

The makers have finally revealed the first look at Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage. The actor is set to make his live-action debut as this darker version of the upcoming series. The fans, as expected, are going gaga over the colour and black-and-white stills from the TV show. Spider-Noir is scheduled to premiere this spring on MGM+, and it will also be available to stream on Prime Video.

The series leans heavily into a detective-noir vibe and will primarily be presented in black and white, echoing the moody style of 1940s crime films. However, viewers will also get an alternate version that resembles the vivid look of the Marvel comic panels that inspired it.

Prime Video shared both black-and-white and coloured pictures on Facebook with the caption, “You’re seeing double for a reason. ‘Spider-Noir’ is coming soon in both Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Colour.”

Prime Video confirmed the series will arrive this spring, with every episode released in both black-and-white and colour at the same time. The release date has not been announced yet by the makers.

The official Instagram page of Spider-Noir also dropped several stills from the series. It carries the exact same caption shared by Prime Video.

His character is not the same as the one played by Tom Holland, as per a report by Esquire. The outlet added that the show’s take on the character will be completely new and unlike anything fans have seen before.

“He’s older and jaded, and not afraid to punch a guy in the face drunkenly,” Miller said as Lord added that the character had his big disillusionment moment, and that it happened decades ago.

The show also features noir-era versions of familiar characters, including journalist Robbie Robertson, played by Lamorne Morris. Li Jun Li takes on the role of Cat Hardy, also known as Black Cat or Felicia Hardy. Other well-known names from the Spider-Man universe will appear too, such as Sandman, portrayed by Jack Huston, and Silvermane, played by Brendan Gleeson.