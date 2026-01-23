Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Border 2 Twitter Review: Mixed Reactions Pour In as Some Fans Call It 'Pure Cinema' While Others Label It 'Cringeworthy'

Border 2 Twitter Review: Mixed Reactions Pour In as Some Fans Call It ‘Pure Cinema’ While Others Label It 'Cringeworthy'

Fans review Border 2 on Twitter as Sunny Deol’s screen presence and Varun Dhawan’s powerful climax performance win hearts. Read viral reactions here.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Border 2 finally marched into cinemas on Friday, January 23, anticipation quickly turned into loud online chatter. With packed theatres, strong advance bookings, and emotional first shows, social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), lit up with instant audience reactions. Fans didn’t hold back as they shared their verdicts, praising the film’s emotional depth, patriotic undertone, and standout performances.

Early viewers described the war drama as immersive and stirring, with many highlighting how the film manages to balance large-scale action with heartfelt storytelling. As the first reviews poured in, one thing became clear: Border 2 had struck a powerful chord with audiences.

ALSO READ: Border 2 OTT Release Confirmed: When And Where To Stream Sunny Deol’s War Epic

Sunny Deol’s Screen Presence Leaves Fans Spellbound

For many moviegoers, Sunny Deol’s return in uniform proved to be a defining element of the film. Fans repeatedly mentioned his commanding presence, calling his aura a force that elevates the narrative. One tweet capturing the excitement read:

"Border 2 delivers everything you expect be it action, emotion, patriotism, and multiple goosebumps-worthy moments, especially the interval and climax, which will genuinely shock you."

The reaction reflects a broader sentiment online, Sunny Deol’s presence brings gravitas, nostalgia, and emotional weight that longtime fans deeply appreciate.

Varun Dhawan’s Performance Takes Viewers By Surprise

While Sunny Deol anchors the film, it is Varun Dhawan’s performance, particularly in the climax, that has emerged as a talking point. Fans expressed surprise at the intensity and emotional control he brings to the screen, especially in the film’s most crucial moments.  

One viewer summed it up perfectly in a viral tweet: “The cult classic movie Border 2's trailer and teaser are nowhere near as good as Varun Dhawan's performance in the film. His acting is excellent, the emotions are superb, and Sunny Deol's aura gives this movie a completely different feel.”

For many viewers, the climax didn’t just conclude the story, it redefined expectations.

‘Pure Cinema’: Fans Praise The Film’s Emotional Impact

Several audience members described the film as an experience that stays with you long after the credits roll. One fan, fresh out of the theatre, wrote:

"Just came out of the theater after watching #Border2—
Even after giving almost 3 hours, the excitement hasn’t reduced even a little.
This film is truly PURE CINEMA.
The legacy that Border had, Border 2 has carried it forward with complete respect and pride."

Such reactions underline how strongly the sequel resonates with those who grew up watching the original Border.

A Story That Sparks Reflection Beyond The Battlefield

Beyond action and spectacle, viewers also highlighted the film’s emotional core. One tweet reflected on the deeper themes explored in the narrative:

"Watching Border 2 makes you think about duty, sacrifice and the cost of service. The film blends strong performances, emotional music, and honest storytelling seamlessly."

This response echoes a recurring theme across fan reviews, the film doesn’t just entertain; it invites reflection.

Critics Call It 'Cringeworthy' And 'Repititve'

However, Border 2 has not received unanimous praise. Several users criticised the film for what they described as surface-level storytelling and exaggerated emotions. One particularly harsh review stated:

“Border 2 is quite a cringeworthy movie and falls into the same bracket as Gadar 2. Poor VFX, below-average music, and unnecessarily emotional scenes. Sunny Deol’s illogical shouting and screaming make it unbearable. You never feel connected to the story. Diljit and Ahaan Shetty delivered great performances.”

Another viewer echoed similar disappointment:

“#Border2Review : 2/5 Stars Absolutely boring movie, same repeated story on patriotism nothing new to watch, #SunnyDeol looks aged and dull, #DiljitDosanjh and #AhanShetty are okayish, #VarunDhawan is the biggest headache of this film. Songs are dull. #Border2 is disaster!!”

Some reactions struck a more balanced tone, acknowledging the film’s ambition while pointing out its flaws. A user noted:

“#Border2Review Rating- ⭐️⭐️ Power and patriotism are clearly the intent, but the execution feels uneven. The scale is grand and a few war sequences work, yet the emotions often feel loud and forced rather than organic. Dialogues try hard to punch, but not all land."

Box Office Buzz Grows Alongside Fan Love

With overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth, Border 2 is expected to register a massive opening, with early trade estimates hovering between ₹32–35 crore. If these numbers hold, the film could mark the biggest opening for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, while becoming Sunny Deol’s second-highest opener after Gadar 2.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in key roles. As fans continue to pour into theatres, the early verdict from social media is clear, the film has arrived with impact, emotion, and scale.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Border 2 released in cinemas?

Border 2 was released in cinemas on Friday, January 23rd. It quickly generated significant online buzz and positive audience reactions.

What aspects of Border 2 are fans praising?

Fans are praising the film's emotional depth, patriotic undertones, and standout performances, particularly from Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. Many highlight its immersive and stirring war drama elements.

How are Sunny Deol's and Varun Dhawan's performances being received?

Sunny Deol's return in uniform is captivating fans with his commanding presence. Varun Dhawan's performance, especially in the climax, has surprised viewers with its intensity and emotional control.

What is the audience's overall reaction to Border 2?

The audience reaction is overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the film as 'PURE CINEMA' that carries forward the legacy of the original Border with respect and pride. It's noted for evoking strong emotions and patriotism.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Deol Varun Dhawan Border 2 Border 2 Twitter Review
