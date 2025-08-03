After Saiyaara took theatres by storm, audiences couldn’t get enough of its stars. And while Ahaan Panday has long been part of Bollywood’s buzz, newcomer Aneet Padda is now basking in the spotlight too — thanks to an unexpected internet discovery.

Curious fans stumbled upon what appears to be Aneet’s old LinkedIn profile, likely made during her time at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University. The platform revealed that before she became the face of a ₹300-crore blockbuster, Aneet had a background in Political Science, had interned at Vistara, and identified as a singer-songwriter and actor.

Reddit Discovers Aneet Padda's LinkedIn

The page recently went viral after a screengrab was shared on Reddit, captioned “Beauty with brain.” What stood out to fans was the sincerity of her self-written “About” section, where she connects her academic interests with her love for acting and her passion for human resources and social impact.

ALSO READ: Kishore Kumar ‘Sings’ Saiyaara: AI-Powered Rendition Of Mohit Suri’s Track Wins Hearts Online

Reactions from Reddit were overwhelmingly positive. One user commented, “She doesn’t feel like a typical Bollywood debut — it’s nice to see someone with such a normal background.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “There’s something really genuine about her. Like someone you’d sit next to in class.”

Saiyaara’s Box Office Magic Continues

While Aneet is winning hearts online, Saiyaara continues to dominate the box office. The film, which released on July 18, has already grossed impressive numbers. As per early Sacnilk reports, the romantic drama collected ₹6.35 crore on its third Saturday alone — inching ever closer to the ₹300 crore mark.

As Aneet Padda’s profile trends and Saiyaara soars, one thing is clear: she’s not just a one-film wonder — she’s a rising star.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor Wanted To Debut Opposite Ahaan Panday, Netizens Say ‘Thank God It Didn’t Work Out’