Kishore Kumar ‘Sings’ Saiyaara: AI-Powered Rendition Of Mohit Suri’s Track Wins Hearts Online

Director Mohit Suri’s latest romantic drama Saiyaara is making waves—not only for its emotional storytelling and an impressive box-office debut, but also for a viral AI experiment that has struck a chord with fans.

A video featuring musicians RJ Kisna and Anshuman Sharma has taken over the internet, reimagining the film’s title track ‘Saiyaara’ in the legendary voice of Kishore Kumar using artificial intelligence.

AI Brings Back Kishore Kumar’s Magic

The recreation has stirred nostalgia and awe among fans, blending modern music with a golden-era voice. Listeners flooded social media with emotional reactions, calling it “a surreal tribute” to Kishore Kumar’s legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rj Kisna (@rjkisnaa)

While one fan wrote, “This song speaks the language of our soul (sic),” another added, “omg far better than original (sic).” A third person even requested the full version of the AI-rendered track.

‘Saiyaara’ Soundtrack Takes Off Globally

Meanwhile, the film’s original soundtrack is also enjoying a meteoric rise. Featuring seven soulful tracks, the album has become a key highlight of the movie’s success.

Songs like ‘Barbaad’ and ‘Tum Ho Toh’ are trending across social media, with fans creating reels and dance covers that showcase the music’s emotional impact.

The title track ‘Saiyaara’, sung by indie sensation Faheem Abdullah and penned by renowned lyricist Irshad Kamil, has emerged as a Gen Z anthem for love and longing. It also made history by becoming the first-ever Bollywood song to enter Spotify’s Global Top 50, marking a huge milestone for the film’s music.