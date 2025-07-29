Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKhushi Kapoor Wanted To Debut Opposite Ahaan Panday, Netizens Say ‘Thank God It Didn’t Work Out’

Khushi Kapoor Wanted To Debut Opposite Ahaan Panday, Netizens Say ‘Thank God It Didn’t Work Out’

Ahaan Panday's successful debut in "Saiyaara" has brought an old interview with Khushi Kapoor resurfaced, where she expressed interest in debuting opposite him.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 02:02 PM (IST)

Ahaan Panday is basking in the glory of his impressive debut with Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the musical romantic drama also marked the debut of actress Aneet Padda. The film has turned into a massive blockbuster, propelling Ahaan into the limelight as one of Bollywood’s most promising newcomers.

Now, as Ahaan enjoys his moment in the spotlight, an old interview featuring Khushi Kapoor expressing her wish to debut opposite him has resurfaced online, sparking reactions from netizens.

Khushi’s Wish to Debut Opposite Ahaan

In a 2019 episode of Neha Dhupia’s talk show, Khushi appeared alongside her sister Janhvi Kapoor. When asked which star kid she’d want as her co-star in her debut, the options given were Aryan Khan, Ahaan Panday, and Meezaan Jaaferi.

Khushi responded: “I have only seen Ahaan act out of the three of them, so I guess it would be like, the safest option.”

Janhvi, however, playfully rooted for Meezaan as Khushi’s ideal debut co-star.

Fast Forward to Their Actual Debuts

Fast forward to 2023, Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina.

Meanwhile, Ahaan Panday’s debut in Saiyaara has been nothing short of spectacular, with the film grossing over ₹250 crore at the Indian box office and continuing its strong run.

Netizens React to the Viral Clip

The resurfaced clip has triggered strong reactions from fans. One user commented, “If Khushi was in Saiyaara it would have flopped. Aneet’s acting was a major part of the success.”

Another wrote, “Thank godddd this did not work out!!! She would have ruined his debut.”

A fan added: “6 years old post. Now every nation’s actress would choose an Ahaan Panday film.”

What’s Next for Them?

As of now, neither Ahaan Panday nor Khushi Kapoor has announced their next project. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for his directorial debut with Netflix’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

 

 

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khushi Kapoor Ahaan Panday Saiyaara
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget