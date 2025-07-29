Ahaan Panday is basking in the glory of his impressive debut with Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the musical romantic drama also marked the debut of actress Aneet Padda. The film has turned into a massive blockbuster, propelling Ahaan into the limelight as one of Bollywood’s most promising newcomers.

Now, as Ahaan enjoys his moment in the spotlight, an old interview featuring Khushi Kapoor expressing her wish to debut opposite him has resurfaced online, sparking reactions from netizens.

Khushi’s Wish to Debut Opposite Ahaan

In a 2019 episode of Neha Dhupia’s talk show, Khushi appeared alongside her sister Janhvi Kapoor. When asked which star kid she’d want as her co-star in her debut, the options given were Aryan Khan, Ahaan Panday, and Meezaan Jaaferi.

Khushi responded: “I have only seen Ahaan act out of the three of them, so I guess it would be like, the safest option.”

Janhvi, however, playfully rooted for Meezaan as Khushi’s ideal debut co-star.

Fast Forward to Their Actual Debuts

Fast forward to 2023, Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina.

Meanwhile, Ahaan Panday’s debut in Saiyaara has been nothing short of spectacular, with the film grossing over ₹250 crore at the Indian box office and continuing its strong run.

Netizens React to the Viral Clip

The resurfaced clip has triggered strong reactions from fans. One user commented, “If Khushi was in Saiyaara it would have flopped. Aneet’s acting was a major part of the success.”

Another wrote, “Thank godddd this did not work out!!! She would have ruined his debut.”

A fan added: “6 years old post. Now every nation’s actress would choose an Ahaan Panday film.”

What’s Next for Them?

As of now, neither Ahaan Panday nor Khushi Kapoor has announced their next project. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for his directorial debut with Netflix’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood.