Faissal Khan Alleges Aamir Khan Had Affair With Jessica Hines, Fathered Child Out Of Wedlock

Bollywood actor Faissal Khan has once again courted controversy by reviving allegations against his brother, superstar Aamir Khan. Faissal on Monday in a press conference that Aamir had an extramarital relationship with British journalist Jessica Hines and fathered a child out of wedlock. While Aamir has never addressed such claims publicly, the allegation has resurfaced at a time when Faissal has also formally declared a complete break from his family.

Faissal Khan claims Aamir Khan had an affair with Jessica Hines

During the media interaction, the Mela actor accused Aamir of having a relationship with Hines after his divorce from Reena Dutta. Faissal said, “Aamir ka shadi hua tha, divorce ho gaya Reena ke saath… Aur fir uska relation tha Jessica Hines ke sath, jiska, unka illegal bachcha bhi hai… out of wedlock.”

He further claimed that during this period, Aamir was living with filmmaker Kiran Rao, who later became his second wife. “Kiran ke sath he was living at that time,” he added.

At the press meet, Faissal also said he had once written a letter to his family to confront them with “the truth.” He added that his outburst and choice of harsh words might have upset them, but insisted he was only speaking honestly. “Sachchai bohot kadvi hoti hai,” he remarked. According to him, his family retaliated by declaring him “pagal” and sidelining him through “family politics.”

Faissal cuts ties with his family

On Monday, Faissal issued a striking Instagram post confirming he has legally and emotionally distanced himself from his relatives. Sharing a heartfelt note, he wrote, “With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery—one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength.”

According to the public notice, Faissal has renounced all claims on his late parents Tahir Husain and Zeenat Tahir Husain’s estate and will not reside at or seek financial support from Aamir Khan. He emphasized that his decision comes after “unfortunate past events.”

Allegations of mistreatment

This is not the first time Faissal has accused his family of wronging him. In the past, he has alleged that Aamir and other family members tried to control his life, even claiming he was forcefully confined at home and given medication against his will. He alleged, “Mujhe qaid kar ke rakha tha ghar mein ek saal (I was imprisoned at home for a year),” further claiming he was falsely

Family's response to Faissal's allegations

In response to Faissal’s recent allegations, the Khan family—including Aamir’s ex-wife Reena Dutta, children Junaid and Ira, filmmaker Mansoor Khan, Imran Khan, and Kiran Rao—issued a joint statement dismissing his version of events.

The statement read: “We are distressed by Faisal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. Every choice regarding Faisal was taken collectively as a family, in consultation with medical professionals, with compassion and concern for his well-being. That is why we have refrained from discussing these painful matters in public.”