Home Entertainment Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch

Diljit Dosanjh records a special track for Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, calling the original a “masterpiece” that left him in tears.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 09:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to lend his voice to Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-anticipated prequel to Rishab Shetty’s acclaimed blockbuster. The collaboration marks Diljit’s first major project with Shetty, who not only stars in but also directs the film.

The two artists recently shared a joint post on social media, capturing their warm camaraderie as they greeted each other, spent time chatting, and wrapped up a musical session.

Diljit’s Emotional Connect With Kantara

Diljit revealed his deep emotional connection to the original film, confessing that its iconic track Varaha Roopam moved him to tears when he first watched it in cinemas. Sharing his excitement, he wrote on Instagram:
 “With Big Brother @rishabshettyofficial Salute to This Guy Man.. Who made The Masterpiece ‘KANTARA‘ I have a Personal Connection with This film which I can’t tell.. But I remember when I was watching in the theatres.. In The End when The song VARAHA ROOPAM Played I cried in so much ecstasy..Now KANTARA Chapter 1 is Coming on October 2nd...Can’t wait to watch it In Theaters @b_ajaneesh Sir Thank You So Much.. I Learnt a Lot From You Yesterday.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The track, recorded at Mumbai’s YRF Studios, was reportedly completed within a single day.

Responding to Diljit’s post, Rishab Shetty expressed equal enthusiasm:
 “Excited to join hands with Diljit Dosanjh for the Kantara album 🙏 By Shiva’s grace, everything fell into place. Much love, Paji ❤️🔥 Another Shiva bhakt meets Kantara.”

Kantara Chapter 1 Release and Cast

Helmed and penned by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The cast includes Shetty alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Sapthami Gowda, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theaters on October 2, 2025.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Kantara Rishab Shetty
