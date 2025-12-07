6 Members Of A Family Killed After Car Falls 800 Feet Near Saptashrungi Temple In Nashik

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Six members of a family were killed on Sunday after their vehicle plunged nearly 800 feet into a ravine on the route leading to the Saptashrungi Mata temple in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The Innova, which was travelling towards the hill shrine, reportedly veered off the narrow, curved stretch near the Bhavari waterfall when the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle. Police said all occupants of the car were from the Patel family and were on their way to offer prayers at the temple.

All Six Victims Belonged To One Family

Police identified the victims as Kirti Patel (50), Rasila Patel (50), Vitthal Patel (65), Lata Patel (60), Pachan Patel (60) and Maniben Patel (60), confirming that all were closely related and had set out together for a temple visit. The car, bearing registration number MH15 BN 555, reportedly lost control on a stretch known for its sharp bends and limited width, making driving conditions challenging even in normal circumstances.

Personnel from the local police station, the Saptashrungi Gad Disaster Management Team and the Saptashrungi Gad Gram Panchayat were dispatched to the site immediately after receiving the alert.

Steep Terrain Slows Rescue Operation

Officials said rescue efforts have been extremely difficult due to the steep drop and dense terrain, with the wreckage lying around 800 feet below the road. Teams have struggled to reach the location safely, prompting authorities to call for additional rescue support from Nashik.

As of the time of reporting, the bodies had not yet been recovered, and officials warned that the retrieval process could take several hours. The challenging geography and limited accessibility in the area continue to hinder operations, even as multiple agencies work together to complete the rescue.