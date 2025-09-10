Salman Khan Sends Boats For Punjab Flood Relief, Celebs Unite For Massive Rescue Effort

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Sends Boats For Punjab Flood Relief, Celebs Unite For Massive Rescue Effort

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As torrential rains wreak havoc across Punjab, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has emerged as a key supporter in the ongoing relief operations. Through his charitable trust, the Being Human Foundation, Khan has sent five rescue boats to assist stranded residents in flood-affected areas.

According to India Today, three of these boats are already in service—ferrying relief workers, distributing essential food supplies, and evacuating those trapped in submerged zones. The remaining two were formally handed over at the Ferozepur border.

Support Extends to Flood-Hit Villages

Deepak Bali, Chairman of Punjab Tourism, confirmed that Salman’s foundation plans to go a step further by adopting several villages hit hardest by the floods near the town of Husainiwala. These initiatives are part of an expanding effort to offer not just temporary relief, but longer-term rehabilitation for the impacted communities.

During the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman addressed the crisis, saying, “We are doing as much as we can. We have contributed to the relief fund. Even famous singers from Punjab are helping in every way they can, keeping their rivalries aside.”

Celebrities Across Industries Rally Together

The flood disaster, which has claimed 51 lives according to the Department of Information and Public Relations, has prompted an outpouring of support from both the Hindi and Punjabi film industries.

Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional message online, sending prayers to those affected. Meanwhile, actors like Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar have voiced solidarity, with Bhatt also posting donation links.

Stars Step Up With Concrete Action

Beyond messages of support, several stars are actively contributing. Actor Sonu Sood has launched a dedicated helpline, while singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 flood-ravaged villages. Ammy Virk has pledged to rebuild 200 homes for displaced families.

Prominent Punjabi figures including Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Satinder Sartaaj, and Karan Aujla have also joined the on-ground efforts, emphasizing the urgency and unity the crisis has inspired.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Being Human Foundation Salman Khan Bigg Boss Salman Khan Punjab Floods Punjab Flood News Diljit Dosanjh Flood Help Sonu Sood Helpline
Read more
