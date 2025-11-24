Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Did Aadesh Shrivastava's Son Crash Into Chowk Named After His Late Father? Here's What Happened

Did Aadesh Shrivastava’s Son Crash Into Chowk Named After His Late Father? Here’s What Happened

Aadesh Shrivastava’s son Anivesh was reportedly present at a car crash in Lokhandwala where a Range Rover hit a divider and toppled a statue dedicated to the late composer.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava’s younger son, Anivesh, has reportedly been involved in a road mishap in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala in the early hours of Sunday. According to initial reports, his Range Rover crashed into a roadside divider before colliding with a statue installed at the junction — a memorial dedicated to Aadesh himself, after the chowk was named in his honour a few years ago.

Aadesh Shrivastava’s son's accident

As per Jagrut Maharashtra News, a red Range Rover with a Haryana registration plate rammed into the divider, leaving the structure shattered. The vehicle is said to be registered in the name of Aadesh’s wife, Vijayta Pandit. Images circulating online show Anivesh standing beside the damaged SUV at the accident spot. Authorities have yet to confirm whether an official police complaint has been lodged.

A Reddit thread also pointed out that the toppled installation was the same memorial unveiled during the renaming ceremony attended by Vijayta, Anivesh, and Aadesh’s elder son, Avitesh.

Anivesh Shrivastava destroys road name after Father in a bizzare incident
byu/FeedbackQueasy1295 inBollyBlindsNGossip

A look back at Aadesh Shrivastava’s legacy

Aadesh Shrivastava began his musical journey as a drummer for legends R.D. Burman and Rakesh Roshan before stepping into the limelight as a composer in the early 1990s. His big break came with Kanyadaan (1993), after which he delivered memorable soundtracks for films such as Major Saab, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Apaharan, and Rajneeti.

He also became a household name when he joined the judging panel of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2005.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2010, Aadesh underwent extensive treatment, including chemotherapy. His cancer resurfaced multiple times, and he was hospitalised when it relapsed again in 2015. He passed away on 5 September 2015, just five days after turning 51. His final work as a composer, Welcome Back, released that same week.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Aadesh Shrivastava
