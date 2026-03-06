Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After YouTuber and Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider and a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, shared a distressing video accusing his family of harassment and torture, his brother Kalam Ink has now responded. Kalam addressed the controversy on social media, claiming that the narrative being circulated is one-sided. According to him, the situation has been presented in a way that benefits Anurag on social media and helps him gain views and traction online.

Kalam Ink Calls Allegations One-Sided

Responding through his Instagram Story, Kalam said he had already shared evidence on his broadcast channel and urged people not to believe everything circulating online.

“I am a man of my words. All the proofs have been given in my broadcast channel. Also chill maro sab [Please chill everyone, it’s his daily thing jo wo karta hai [what he does] for views. One side story post kardi bhai, me par sach nahi bataya [He posted a one-sided story but did not tell the truth],” Kalam wrote.

He further appealed to his followers not to get involved in the controversy. “Also, my message to all my fans, in sab me mat pado [Don’t get involved into all this]. He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case on us, mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, to he posted this s*** a** video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing [When he lost the case legally then he made this video because even Ritika left him after that point].”

‘Upar Wala Sab Janta Hai’

Ink shared yet another Instagram Story, stating that God knows everything. “Upara wala sab janta hai. Jo galat hoga usko uska karma jarur milega. Baki sab bhagwan pe. [God knows everything. Whoever is in the wrong will definitely face the consequences of their karma. The rest is in God’s hands]. Be a man and take care of your mom and dad.”

He also reshared an Instagram Story by Jasminder Singh. Singh said that he doesn’t want to milk the controversy but has something to share.

“Let’s not be so quick to judge or react. I’II admit, I also made a mistake - I sent WhatsApp messages to Anurag Dobhal out of concern for his well-being. As human beings, when someone talks about taking their own life, our first instinct should be to calm them down and offer support. That’s exactly what I tried to do,” he said, before adding that his perspective changed after he watched Kalam Ink’s video.

“However, after watching this video, my perspective on the situation has completely changed.”

He went on to say, “As a man, I believe it’s equally important to stand up for women when the situation demands it. The video clearly highlights instances of abusive behaviour and deep disrespect toward his wife and women in general. That’s not something that should be ignored or justified. I request the 2.4 million people who have heard only one side of the story to please watch this video as well, understand the complete context, and refrain from spreading misinformation. Let’s make sure we form opinions based on the full picture, not just a single narrative.”

UK07 Rider Alleges Mental Torture

Earlier, Anurag shared what he described as his last vlog, announcing that he was quitting YouTube. In the video, he alleged that his parents subjected him to mental torture following his inter-caste marriage. According to him, his family refused to accept the relationship and even prevented him and his wife Ritika Chauhan, from entering their home.

Anurag also claimed that he attempted suicide during the difficult period. He further alleged that his wife eventually left him amid the ongoing issues.

In the emotional video, Anurag spoke about his mental health and said he was struggling with depression. “Mere maut ke zimmedar [The reason for my death is] mummy, papa, Kalam [brother] and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression.”

[If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please remember that help is available and you are not alone. You can reach out to trained counsellors through helplines such as Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 0657-6453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 0484-2448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, and Lifeline (Kolkata) 033-64643267.]





