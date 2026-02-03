Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After teasing Dhurandhar 2’s first poster on Instagram through Ranveer Singh’s Instagram handle, the makers have finally released the teaser of the much-awaited sequel to Aditya Dhar’s film.

The film’s teaser was released at 12:12 pm today. The teaser features a montage of Dhurandhar scenes, blended with shots of Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, sporting his new clean-shaven look. This is the same look that is shown at the very end of part one. Towards the end of the teaser, Singh says, “Yeh Naya Hindustan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi, aur maarega bhi [This is the new India. It won’t hesitate to enter your home and retaliate].”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Teaser OUT!

Earlier today, the makers unveiled the first look, featuring Ranveer Singh’s character in a fierce new avatar. Sharing the poster in six languages, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Singh wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai.”

Check Out Dhurandhar 2’s Poster Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, produced under the Jio Studios and B62 Studios banners, is set to hit theatres on March 19 and will stream on JioHotstar. Aditya Dhar’s multi-starrer film, Dhurandhar, was originally released in theatres on December 5. It entered the Rs 1,000-crore club and was later made available for streaming following its successful box office run. Movie buffs were able to stream the film on Netflix on January 30.