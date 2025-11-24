In His Final Social Media Post, Dharmendra Shared a Heartwarming Photo With Hema Malini

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentIn His Final Social Media Post, Dharmendra Shared a Heartwarming Photo With Hema Malini

He would have turned 90 on December 8. Fondly remembered as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra’s death has left the industry and his fans deeply saddened.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
The Indian film fraternity is grieving the loss of Dharmendra Deol, one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished stars, whose death marks the end of an era. The veteran actor passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence, just 12 days after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted in late October with breathlessness. He would have turned 90 on December 8. Fondly remembered as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra’s death has left the industry and his fans deeply saddened.

A Final Post That Touched Millions

Adding to the emotional farewell is the actor’s last social media post, a black-and-white photo of himself with his wife and long-time co-star, Hema Malini, Bollywood’s beloved ‘Dream Girl’. Dharmendra shared the image sourced from Pinterest on X on March 23, 2025. The picture shows the iconic couple standing close, arms around each other, an enduring portrait of companionship and affection that mirrored their real-life bond.

A Bond That Defined Generations

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s relationship remains one of the most enduring love stories in Indian cinema. Their first meeting on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan in 1970 sparked an enduring partnership that captivated audiences on and off screen. Despite challenges and public scrutiny, their relationship endured, culminating in their marriage in 1980.

An Iconic On-Screen Pairing

Together, the duo delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable films, from Sholay to Seeta Aur Geeta, earning acclaim for their effortless chemistry. Both actors also built prolific individual careers, each appearing in more than 150 films and leaving an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.

Dharmendra’s final post, reflecting warmth and simplicity, now stands as a fitting tribute to the love and legacy he leaves behind.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Dharmendra Death Veteran Actor Death Last Social Media Post Dharmendra
