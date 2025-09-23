Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDaboo Malik Opens Up About Life’s Struggles and Salman-Sohail Khan’s Support

Daboo Malik Opens Up About Life’s Struggles and Salman-Sohail Khan’s Support

Daboo Malik reveals how Salman and Sohail Khan supported him during his toughest phase, giving him strength to overcome emotional and financial struggles.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Music composer and singer Daboo Malik has spoken about a turbulent phase in his life when stress took a heavy toll on him. In a heartfelt interview with Siddharth Kannan, Daboo shared how the unwavering support of Salman Khan and Sohail Khan gave him the strength to move forward.

Salman Khan’s Role In Daboo Malik’s Struggle

Recalling that period, Daboo said, “Jab mujhe aisa laga ki main bol nahi pa raha hoon, meri zubaan, mere facial expressions paralyse ho gaye the due to stress… And then luckily Sohail Khan, Salim Uncle and Salman Bhai came into my life, and that brought the biggest change.”

He explained how his self-respect initially held him back from seeking help, even when his family needed him the most. It was Salman and Sohail Khan who stepped in, offering him unconditional support.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Flaunts Baby Bump As She And Vicky Kaushal Expect First Child

A Strong Bond With Sohail Khan

Daboo further talked about the personal bond he shares with Sohail Khan, recalling his emotional guidance. “Jo pyaar aur jo care Sohail Khan as a person jo usne mujhe sambhala emotionally, physically, and financially… Aur ek hi line mujhe boli ki agar zindagi mein kuch kami padegi na aur kuch nahi hoga toh main tumhare saath hoon.”

According to Daboo, Sohail’s words gave him confidence in his own abilities, which helped him regain stability in life and career.

Daboo Malik’s Career And Legacy

Son of veteran composer Sardar Malik and brother to Anu Malik, Daboo initially pursued acting with films like Beta Ho To Aisa and Baazigar. He later transitioned to music, composing his first track Thoda Sa Pyaar Hua Hai for Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. He went on to work on projects like Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Today, Daboo’s legacy continues through his sons, Armaan Malik, a popular playback singer, and Amaal Mallik, a successful music composer in Bollywood.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Daboo Malik
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Cities
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif Flaunts Baby Bump As She And Vicky Kaushal Expect First Child
It’s Official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Post
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget