Daboo Malik Opens Up About Life’s Struggles and Salman-Sohail Khan’s Support

Music composer and singer Daboo Malik has spoken about a turbulent phase in his life when stress took a heavy toll on him. In a heartfelt interview with Siddharth Kannan, Daboo shared how the unwavering support of Salman Khan and Sohail Khan gave him the strength to move forward.

Salman Khan’s Role In Daboo Malik’s Struggle

Recalling that period, Daboo said, “Jab mujhe aisa laga ki main bol nahi pa raha hoon, meri zubaan, mere facial expressions paralyse ho gaye the due to stress… And then luckily Sohail Khan, Salim Uncle and Salman Bhai came into my life, and that brought the biggest change.”

He explained how his self-respect initially held him back from seeking help, even when his family needed him the most. It was Salman and Sohail Khan who stepped in, offering him unconditional support.

A Strong Bond With Sohail Khan

Daboo further talked about the personal bond he shares with Sohail Khan, recalling his emotional guidance. “Jo pyaar aur jo care Sohail Khan as a person jo usne mujhe sambhala emotionally, physically, and financially… Aur ek hi line mujhe boli ki agar zindagi mein kuch kami padegi na aur kuch nahi hoga toh main tumhare saath hoon.”

According to Daboo, Sohail’s words gave him confidence in his own abilities, which helped him regain stability in life and career.

Daboo Malik’s Career And Legacy

Son of veteran composer Sardar Malik and brother to Anu Malik, Daboo initially pursued acting with films like Beta Ho To Aisa and Baazigar. He later transitioned to music, composing his first track Thoda Sa Pyaar Hua Hai for Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. He went on to work on projects like Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Today, Daboo’s legacy continues through his sons, Armaan Malik, a popular playback singer, and Amaal Mallik, a successful music composer in Bollywood.