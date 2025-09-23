Katrina Kaif Flaunts Baby Bump As She And Vicky Kaushal Expect First Child

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentKatrina Kaif Flaunts Baby Bump As She And Vicky Kaushal Expect First Child

Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to embrace parenthood.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially shared the happiest news of their lives. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child with a heartwarming Instagram post.

Katrina & Vicky Are Pregnant

Alongside a photo showing Katrina’s baby bump, the couple wrote: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

 
 
 
 
 
The announcement has taken the internet by storm, with fans, friends, and industry colleagues showering the couple with blessings and congratulatory messages.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Relationship

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Rumors about Katrina’s pregnancy had been circulating recently, but the couple kept the news under wraps.

Their journey as a couple began when they first met at a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, where their bond grew stronger. Later, during an award show, Vicky playfully proposed to Katrina on stage in a scripted moment that left her blushing, further endearing them to fans.

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in the blockbuster Chhaava, an epic historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. The film, adapted from Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava, also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

Katrina, meanwhile, was last seen in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film features Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Luke Kenny, and Pari Maheshwari Sharma, and is inspired by Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage).

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
