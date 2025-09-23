Zubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati

Zubeen Garg's death sends Assam into mourning as lakhs gather at Sarusajai stadium to pay their last respects. The singer’s final journey begins with full state honours on Tuesday.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guwahati came to an emotional standstill on Monday as a sea of mourners gathered at the Sarusajai stadium to pay their last respects to beloved Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away in Singapore on September 19. The singer reportedly drowned while swimming without a life jacket, sending shockwaves across the state and beyond.

The singer’s mortal remains arrived in Assam to a state overwhelmed by sorrow. His body, wrapped in a traditional Assamese gamosa and encased in a transparent coffin, lay in state as fans, some of whom had travelled overnight from remote districts, waited in long queues for hours to see their idol one final time.

A State in Mourning

The emotional weight of the moment was palpable. Alongside family members and close friends, Zubeen’s four pet dogs also remained beside him, a heartbreaking reminder of the personal loss that accompanied the public grief.

Leaders and celebrities arrived to join in the tribute. Among those present were Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, popular singer Papon, and a special envoy representing the King of Bhutan. The outpouring of emotion and unity cut across boundaries, proving just how deeply Zubeen Garg had touched lives through his music and activism.

Post-Mortem and Funeral Arrangements

To address concerns surrounding the sudden death, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed a second autopsy would take place at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. “The post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati to rule out foul play,” he said. Singaporean authorities had already performed an initial autopsy, with the official death certificate listing the cause of death as “drowning.”

On Tuesday morning, Garg’s final journey will begin at 7:30 am from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. His cremation will be conducted in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, with full state honours, including a gun salute and ceremonial pallbearers from the Assam Police.

Statewide Closures, Cultural Impact

In honour of the late singer, all educational institutions in Assam will remain closed on the day of the funeral. Government offices in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district will also observe a shutdown. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that Zubeen Garg’s ashes would be immersed in Jorhat, the town where he spent a part of his early life, respecting the emotional attachment locals held for him.

Zubeen Garg, who was 52 and had a long-standing history of epileptic seizures, leaves behind a legacy that transcends music. His death marks a significant cultural loss for Assam, but the overwhelming response at his farewell showed that while the artist may be gone, his voice will echo for generations.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
Sarusajai Stadium Zubeen Garg Death Zubeen Garg Funeral Guwahati Mourning Assam Singer Zubeen Garg
