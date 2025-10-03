Zayn Malik And Louis Tomlinson Reunite For Netflix Road Trip Series

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZayn Malik And Louis Tomlinson Reunite For Netflix Road Trip Series

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson team up for a three-part Netflix documentary, sharing stories of friendship, fatherhood, and the loss of Liam Payne.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fans of One Direction are in for a treat as Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson prepare to reunite for an exciting road trip across the United States. This journey will form the basis of a three-part Netflix documentary, offering a rare glimpse into the lives of the former bandmates, according to Variety.

The series promises to be an adventure filled with “reconnection, exploration and a lot of laughter," showcasing the duo’s bond as they hit the open road together.

Insight Into Life, Love, and Loss

Across three episodes, Malik and Tomlinson will open up about personal experiences, touching on topics such as “life, love, fatherhood, and even loss," in reference to their former bandmate Liam Payne, who tragically passed away in October 2024 after a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina. The documentary aims to highlight both the highs and lows of their post-One Direction journeys, offering fans an intimate look at their friendship.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Nicola Marsh, the show is produced by Campfire Studios, known for acclaimed projects such as Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, Smartless: On the Road, and America’s Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Neither Zayn Malik nor Louis Tomlinson has commented publicly on the documentary announcement yet.

From One Direction to Solo Stardom

Malik and Tomlinson first gained global fame in 2010 after their auditions for The X Factor UK, joining forces with Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan to form One Direction. Zayn departed the group in 2015, while the remaining members continued for another year before taking a hiatus.

Reflecting on the past, Zayn told Billboard in 2017, “Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that’s just life. Everybody grows up; two of the guys (Louis and Liam) have got kids now. But no, I don’t talk to any of them, really."

The band briefly reunited last November for Payne’s funeral service, posting heartfelt tributes on social media. On the professional front, Zayn Malik is set to begin a Las Vegas residency in January 2026, while Louis Tomlinson prepares for the release of his third studio album, How Did I Get Here?, and a 2026 world arena tour.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zayn Malik Liam Payne Louis Tomlinson One Direction Reunion Zayn Malik 2026 Louis Tomlinson Album One Direction News
