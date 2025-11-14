Zaheer Iqbal Jokes As Sonakshi Sinha Beams Over First Mosque Visit: 'Not Going To Convert Her'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who surprised fans last year with their intimate wedding announcement, continue to shrug off online criticism with humour and ease. Their latest YouTube vlog from Abu Dhabi is the perfect example of how effortlessly the couple handles social media chatter—especially the trolling that followed their marriage.

The duo visited the UAE capital on a promotional getaway, where they playfully took a dig at their critics while referencing the Special Marriage Act, the very law under which they tied the knot.

Sonakshi Sinha says she will visit a mosque in Abu Dhabi

In the vlog, Sonakshi says, “Today we are in Abu Dhabi, and our trip here is going to be exceptional. Abu Dhabi Tourism has invited us to explore what the city has to offer, and they have planned the most amazing itinerary for us.”

She goes on to share her excitement about visiting the city’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque for the first time.

“I am very excited because this is the first time I will be entering a mosque. I’ve been to temples and churches before, but never to a mosque,” she adds.

Zaheer's cheeky response

Zaheer, known for his quick wit, jumps in with a cheeky clarification: “Just for clarity, I’m not taking her there to convert her. We are only going to see it because it’s very beautiful.”

Sonakshi immediately joins the banter and laughs, “Special Marriage Act, zindabad!”

Netizens react

The lighthearted exchange won over the internet, with several fans applauding Zaheer's humour. One user commented, “I love how he trolls the trollers by saying ‘koi convert hone nahi ja raha.’ Asli Sona got her asli sona (Zaheer).”

Another fan wrote, “I just love her husband. He’s so funny and his presence of mind is wonderful. This is what we call a happy married life. Love you two!”

Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer registered their marriage in June 2024 after seven years together, opting for a simple ceremony at home with close family and friends.

Earlier, in an interview with Hauterfly, Sonakshi had explained their choice with complete clarity.

“We were not looking at religion. We’re two people in love who wanted to get married. He’s not enforcing his religion on me, and I’m not enforcing mine on him. We’ve never discussed religion—we simply respect and understand each other’s cultures,” she said.

She further added, “The best way for us to marry was under the Special Marriage Act, where I, as a Hindu woman, don’t need to change my religion, and he, as a Muslim man, can remain one. We love each other, so why should conversion even be a question?”