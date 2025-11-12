When Jaya Bachchan Confessed Her Crush On Dharmendra In Front Of Hema Malini

Even before she became one-half of Bollywood’s most iconic couple, Jaya Bachchan (then Jaya Bhaduri) had a soft corner for veteran superstar Dharmendra. The actress, who first worked with him in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 classic Guddi, once revealed that she was completely smitten by him during the shoot — a revelation she made years later on national television.

Jaya Bachchan Confessed Her Admiration for Dharmendra on Koffee With Karan

During her 2007 appearance on Koffee with Karan alongside Hema Malini, Jaya candidly admitted that she was starstruck by Dharmendra when they first met. “I should have played Basanti because I loved Dharmendra. When I saw him for the first time, I got so nervous, I didn’t know what to do. He looked like a Greek God,” Jaya had said on the show, leaving both Hema and Karan Johar in awe of her honesty.

The revelation added a nostalgic layer to their on-screen chemistry, which audiences had already loved in films like Mili, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and later, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Dharmendra Reacts to Jaya’s Confession: “This Is Her Love and Respect Speaking”

When asked in an interview about Jaya’s confession and her nervousness during Guddi, Dharmendra responded with characteristic humility. “This is her love and respect speaking. I’ve known Jaya and Amitabh for a very long time now. I still remember the fun times that we had while shooting for Sholay,” he said.

Their connection, however, was rooted in friendship and mutual admiration. Decades later, when they reunited for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the warmth between them was evident. Dharmendra shared a nostalgic photo with Jaya, captioning it, “Barson baad… Apni Guddi ke saath. Guddi… jo kabhi badi fan thi meri. A happy news.”

A Bond Built on Admiration, Not Romance

Reflecting on their enduring camaraderie, Dharmendra once said, “For me, she is still Guddi, with that same lovely smile. The years have flown by, but she hasn’t changed, not one bit.” To which Jaya would often reply, “Main ab Guddi nahin rahi,” prompting Dharmendra’s affectionate retort: “Mere liye to tum hamesha Guddi rahogi.”

Their relationship remains one of Bollywood’s most endearing stories — a testament to pure admiration, innocence, and lifelong artistic respect.