When Asrani & Jaya Bachchan Told Indira Gandhi They Weren’t Getting Work

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly remembered as the eccentric jailer in Sholay, passed away on Monday, October 20, at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. His last rites were held at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai, attended by family and close friends who paid tribute to his enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

A Career Spanning Five Decades

Asrani appeared in over 350 films, seamlessly moving between comedy and drama. Known for his impeccable comic timing and expressive performances, he became one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable faces. From Chupke Chupke and Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar to Roti and Aaj Ka M.L.A. Ram Avtar, his work in the ’70s and ’80s left an indelible mark.

His role in Sholay immortalised him in the hearts of audiences, cementing his place as one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedians.

From Struggle to Stardom

Before his rise to fame, Asrani faced significant challenges. Trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he recalled in an interview with Bollywood Thikana: “I would roam around with my certificate, and they would shoo me away and say, ‘You think acting requires certificates? Big stars don’t have training here, and you think you’re special? Get lost.’"

Months of rejection forced him to return to Jaipur, where his parents encouraged him to join the family carpet business. But acting remained his dream. After rejoining FTII’s first-ever batch and completing his training, he still struggled to find work, until a timely intervention by then Information and Broadcasting Minister Indira Gandhi.

"One day, Indira Gandhi came to Pune. She was the I&B minister at the time. And we complained to her. We told her that despite having a certificate, nobody gives us the time of day. Then she came to Mumbai and told producers that they should hire us. After that, work started coming in. Jaya Bhaduri was cast in Guddi, as was I. When Guddi became a hit, people started taking FTII seriously," he shared.

Remembering a Beloved Entertainer

Asrani is survived by his wife Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple did not have children. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a treasure trove of films that continue to bring laughter and joy to audiences across generations.