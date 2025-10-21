Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWhen Asrani & Jaya Bachchan Told Indira Gandhi They Weren’t Getting Work

When Asrani & Jaya Bachchan Told Indira Gandhi They Weren’t Getting Work

Govardhan Asrani, celebrated for his comic timing and the iconic jailer role in Sholay, passes away at 84. He appeared in over 350 films across a career spanning five decades.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly remembered as the eccentric jailer in Sholay, passed away on Monday, October 20, at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. His last rites were held at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai, attended by family and close friends who paid tribute to his enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

A Career Spanning Five Decades

Asrani appeared in over 350 films, seamlessly moving between comedy and drama. Known for his impeccable comic timing and expressive performances, he became one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable faces. From Chupke Chupke and Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar to Roti and Aaj Ka M.L.A. Ram Avtar, his work in the ’70s and ’80s left an indelible mark.

His role in Sholay immortalised him in the hearts of audiences, cementing his place as one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedians.

From Struggle to Stardom

Before his rise to fame, Asrani faced significant challenges. Trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he recalled in an interview with Bollywood Thikana: “I would roam around with my certificate, and they would shoo me away and say, ‘You think acting requires certificates? Big stars don’t have training here, and you think you’re special? Get lost.’"

Months of rejection forced him to return to Jaipur, where his parents encouraged him to join the family carpet business. But acting remained his dream. After rejoining FTII’s first-ever batch and completing his training, he still struggled to find work, until a timely intervention by then Information and Broadcasting Minister Indira Gandhi.

"One day, Indira Gandhi came to Pune. She was the I&B minister at the time. And we complained to her. We told her that despite having a certificate, nobody gives us the time of day. Then she came to Mumbai and told producers that they should hire us. After that, work started coming in. Jaya Bhaduri was cast in Guddi, as was I. When Guddi became a hit, people started taking FTII seriously," he shared.

Remembering a Beloved Entertainer

Asrani is survived by his wife Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple did not have children. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a treasure trove of films that continue to bring laughter and joy to audiences across generations.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chupke Chupke Govardhan Asrani Asrani Death Bollywood Veteran Actor Asrani Last Rites
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Pollution Alarmingly High As Air Quality Turns 'Hazardous' After Night Of Crackers On Diwali: Check AQI
Delhi Pollution Alarmingly High As Air Quality Turns 'Hazardous' After Diwali: Check AQI
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget