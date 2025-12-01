WATCH: Virat Kohli Walks Past IND vs SA 1st ODI Victory Celebration Scene

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India beat South Africa in their first One Day International (ODI) clash of the on-going three-match series, in Ranchi at the JSCA stadium on Sunday.

Virat Kohli played a vital role in the victory, scoring 135 runs off 120, which catapulted the Men in Blue to a position allowing them to reach a competitive total of 349.

Led by Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav, the Indian bowling attack managed to restrict the Proteas, beating them by 17 runs. When the team returned to their hotel, customary cake-cutting celebrations were carried out, a footage of which has surfaced online.

However, what garnered a lot of attention is the sight of Virat Kohli walking away from the celebrations, right past KL Rahul, who is the team's skipper for this series. Check it out:

Gautam Gambhir seen talking with Rohit Sharma at the team hotel while the Indian team was celebrating their victory by cutting a cake.🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/iw6ld3PCv4 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 1, 2025

He waves to the camera, gives it a quick look and walks away from the scene. Exactly why did he decide not to engage in the celebrations is unknown.

Gambhir-Rohit Discussions Continue

The same footage also shows India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and veteran batsman Rohit Sharma in discussion.

The two were also spotted having a long chat in the team dressing room at the JSCA stadium during the India vs South Africa ODI, which was later joined seemingly by Sitanshu Kotak, India's batting coach.

Again, what the two were talking about is anyone's guess.

A possible topic could be the team's bowling display, as despite winning the match by 17 runs and bowling South Africa out, there was a lengthy period of concern when Marco Jansen was smashing bowlers across the park.

Corbin Bosch, another one of South Africa's bowling all-rounders also took the fight to India, scoring his maiden ODI 50 in the process, and was the last wicket to fall.

Also Check: Shubman Gill Injury Rehab Set To Begin At BCCI Facility, Expected To Hit The Nets Soon: Report