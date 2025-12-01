Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks

Priyanka's remarks came shortly after PM Modi, during his customary address to the media ahead of the session, urged Opposition MPs to avoid turning Parliament into a stage for theatrics.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, saying it was not ‘drama’ to speak about critical issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Delhi’s worsening air pollution. PM Modi had earlier taken a swipe at the Opposition, stating that Parliament requires “delivery” and not theatrics. Responding sharply, Priyanka Gandhi said that raising public issues in Parliament is the purpose of democracy, and silencing such discussions is the real drama.

Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi

Responding to the Prime Minister’s comments, Priyanka Gandhi said the Opposition will continue to raise urgent matters. She said, “…Election situation, SIR and pollution are huge issues. Let us discuss them. What is Parliament for? It's not drama. Speaking about and raising issues is not drama. Drama is not allowing democratic discussions about issues that matter to the public."

Her remarks came shortly after PM Modi, during his customary address to the media ahead of the session, urged Opposition MPs to avoid turning Parliament into a stage for theatrics.

What The Prime Minister Said

Ahead of the Winter Session, PM Modi said that the Opposition should change its approach to parliamentary functioning. “The game the Opposition have been playing for the past 10 years is no longer acceptable to the people. They should change their strategy. I am ready to give them a few tips,” he said.

He added, “Whoever wants to do drama can do it. There should be delivery here and not drama. The emphasis should be on policy and not slogans.”

The Prime Minister also expressed concern that first-time MPs were being denied opportunities to participate in debates. “First-time MPs, irrespective of their party, must be given a chance, and we should take this seriously. There are many places to do drama. There is space for that, but not here,” he said.

Opposition Set To Press For Debates

The Winter Session began on Monday with the government listing an extensive legislative agenda that includes the introduction of 14 Bills. The session, condensed to 15 sittings from the usual 20, has already triggered criticism from Opposition parties.

The Opposition insists that key issues must be discussed on priority, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, suicides of Booth Level Officers (BLO) and national security concerns after the 10 November Delhi terror attack. They have accused the government of curbing democratic debate by shortening the session and “derailing Parliament.”

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
PM Modi Parliament Winter Session Winter Session Congress Parliament
