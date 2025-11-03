When Amitabh Bachchan Said No To Jumma Chumma’s Bold Step Until...

Even decades after its release, Amitabh Bachchan’s chartbuster “Jumma Chumma De De” from Hum (1991) remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic dance numbers. But according to choreographer Chinni Prakash, the legendary actor wasn’t always confident about pulling off its famous hook step.

The Song That Began Inside a Vanity Van

Speaking on the YouTube channel Friday Talkies, Chinni Prakash recalled how the song first came his way, courtesy of Amitabh himself. “This song was played to me by Amitabh Bachchan in his vanity van. In those days, there used to be only two vanity vans, one belonged to Amitabh Bachchan and the other to Manmohan Desai. He had one disk and a speaker, and he made me hear the song. Even during those times, 1989-90, he kept high-tech speakers with him,” the choreographer said.

What began as a casual music session soon turned into one of the biggest dance experiments of the era, and not without nerves behind the scenes.

Assistants Backed Out, Chinni Stepped In

Chinni revealed that when it came time to show the steps to the megastar, even his assistants got cold feet. “I got a call from my assistant at 12 in the night… both of my assistants refused to show the hook step to Amitabh Bachchan and told me to do it. ‘We can’t show him. We are scared,’ they told me.”

Taking charge, Chinni performed the entire choreography for Bachchan, whose response left everyone surprised. “I danced on the whole song in front of him with my dancers. Amit Ji saw me and told the director that he needs three months to rehearse and asked them to postpone the shoot,” he said.

Bachchan was also initially unsure about the step’s appeal, worrying that his height might make it look awkward. “While doing the hook step, he told me, ‘You are a 5 feet man and it looks good on you, but I am 6 feet plus, and it won’t look good on me.’ But I begged him to do the hook step,” Chinni recalled.

A Silent Theatre, Then a Roar of Applause

When the final cut was screened for the team, including Jaya Bachchan and a young Abhishek Bachchan, the reaction was unforgettable. “Everyone was there, and during the six-minute song, there was pin-drop silence, but after the song got over, there was a big shout in the theatre. Never in the history of Amitabh Bachchan has there been a song shot like this. Jaya ji told me, ‘It is looking superb,’” he shared.

Over three decades later, the “Jumma Chumma” hook step continues to define Bollywood’s dance legacy, a testament to risk, rhythm, and Big B’s unmatched screen presence.