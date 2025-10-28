Vivek Oberoi Donates His Entire Ramayana Fee, Says 'I Want To...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Vivek Oberoi, who will soon be seen as Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated film Ramayana, has revealed that he has chosen to donate his entire remuneration from the movie to support children battling cancer. The actor said he wanted to contribute to a cause close to his heart rather than accept payment for the project.

Vivek Oberoi’s Noble Gesture

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared that he informed producer Namit Malhotra about his decision early on.

“I told Namit that I don’t want a penny for this, I want to donate it to any sort of cause that I believe in, which is kids with cancer,” Vivek said.

He further explained that he wanted to stand by the team because he deeply admired the scale and ambition of the film.

“I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang,” he added.

The actor, who plays Raavan’s brother Vibhishan, said that he is proud to be part of a project that celebrates India’s cultural roots and mythology while pushing cinematic boundaries.

‘Ramayana Will Be India’s Answer To Hollywood Epics’

Speaking passionately about the film’s vision, Vivek said the team behind Ramayana is determined to make it a global spectacle.

“What Namit (Malhotra, producer) and Nitesh are doing is that through Ramayana, they are truly taking Bhartiya cinema to the global stage. Ramayana is going to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics,” he said.

He also praised the production’s technical collaboration with an Oscar-winning VFX company.

“It helps that they are associated with a company who has won almost seven to eight Oscars in VFX... To take in a truly Indian rooted epic, it can’t get bigger and better than Ramayana,” Vivek said, adding that he has “a couple of days’ shoot left” on the film.

Ramayana: Cast, Crew, and Release Updates

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

According to reports, the edit for Part One has already been locked, and the team is now working on VFX for the next 300 days to bring the epic to life.

Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2028, promising a grand two-part cinematic saga unlike anything seen in Indian cinema before.