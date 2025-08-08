Vivek Agnihotri Responds To Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Liar’ Remark, Calls Out His Drinking Habits

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has addressed the recent dig taken at him by director Anurag Kashyap, who labelled him a “jhoota aadmi” (liar). While Vivek’s response has reignited long-standing tensions between the two filmmakers.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek offered his take on the decades-old professional fallout and the fresh wave of barbs. Acknowledging Anurag's impact on Indian cinema, Vivek maintained that his earlier claims about Anurag’s drinking habits were factual and rooted in personal experience.

Vivek Agnihotri says his film suffered due to Kashyap's alcoholism

Speaking about the fallout during the production of Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, a 2007 sports drama starring John Abraham, Bipasha Basu and Arshad Warsi, Vivek said:

"Usko chhodo. Woh raat mein kya bolta hai, subah kya bolta hai, dono mein farak hai. Jiske andar 2-3 aadmi rehte hain, uski baat ko main kya kahun (Forget him. What he says at night and what he says in the morning are completely different. When someone has two or three people living inside him, what can I even say about what he says)? Yes, I had talked about his drinking habits, and that’s the truth. But I never said Anurag is a bad guy — he is a wonderful guy. His contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. There can be only one Anurag Kashyap. When Indian cinema's history is written, people will remember him.”

While acknowledging Kashyap's creative legacy, Vivek stood firm on the reason behind his dissatisfaction during their past collaboration.

“But my film suffered because of his alcoholism. What's wrong with that? I used to drink a lot during a time period in my life, and suffered at work because of it. It happens. I stand by my point that he gave his work to Vikramaditya Motwane. You can ask the company that hired them,” he added.

Anurag Kashyap’s recent remarks on social media calling Vivek a liar reopened a wound that has lingered since their falling out. While both directors have moved on to carve their own cinematic paths, the occasional public comment keeps their rivalry in the headlines.

What’s next for filmmakers

Vivek Agnihotri is continuing his streak of politically charged cinema with 'The Bengal Files'. Following the polarising success of The Kashmir Files, this upcoming film is set to explore political unrest and ideological clashes in West Bengal. The cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for 'Nishaanchi', a gritty action drama that has already generated buzz with its teaser. The film marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.