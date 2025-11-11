Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Amar Kaushik are joining forces for their much-awaited film Mahavatar, based on the life of Chiranjeevu Parashurama. Recently, social media buzz suggested that the duo had decided to give up alcohol and non-vegetarian food as part of their preparation for the film. However, Kaushik has now clarified that these claims are entirely untrue.

Amar Kaushik calls lifestyle change reports “baseless”

In an interview with Filmygyan, Amar Kaushik addressed the viral rumours and urged fans not to believe everything circulating online. The Stree director said, “Again, main wohi bol raha hu ki yeh kaha se kuchh bhi cheez nikalti hai. Please bhaiyon. Band karo. Jab hum bolein, tabhi uska vishwaas karo. (Again, I’m saying the same thing. Where do such rumours even come from? Please, stop it. Only believe it when we officially say so).”

His clarification comes after a media report claimed that Vicky and Amar had decided to quit alcohol and non-vegetarian food as a form of devotion to Lord Parashurama before beginning the film’s shoot. The filmmaker, however, has urged fans to rely only on verified updates from him or his team.

About ‘ Mahavatar ’ and Amar Kaushik’s vision

Amar Kaushik previously told PTI that Mahavatar has been in the works for several years and is inspired by his childhood memories in Arunachal Pradesh. “This film is a very big responsibility for me in my career. It has come from God because this character has been with me since childhood. We used to live next to the Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh and visited it often,” he shared.

The filmmaker revealed that the story’s scale and heavy reliance on VFX initially made it challenging to conceptualize. “I didn’t know how to approach it because it needed significant resources and extensive VFX. I also wanted to ensure it remained true to the vision in my mind,” Kaushik said.

Vicky Kaushal to begin shoot post 2026

Preparations for the grand project — including set design and costume work — are already underway. Filming for Mahavatar is expected to commence in 2026, after Vicky Kaushal completes his other ongoing projects.

Vicky’s first look from Mahavatar was unveiled last year, creating massive excitement among fans. Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas – Christmas 2026!"