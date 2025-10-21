Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVaani Kapoor Expresses Concern Over Delhi’s AQI At 447 After Diwali, Urges Cleaner Celebrations

Vaani Kapoor Expresses Concern Over Delhi’s AQI At 447 After Diwali, Urges Cleaner Celebrations

Actress Vaani Kapoor voiced concern over New Delhi’s alarming AQI of 447 after Diwali celebrations. The actress urged people to find ways to celebrate without harming the air we breathe.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A day after Diwali celebrations, actress Vaani Kapoor, who is currently in the national capital, has voiced concern over New Delhi’s worsening air quality, and hopes next year, there’s a way to celebrate “without dimming the air we breathe.”

Vaani took to Instagram, where she shared that she woke up to the alarming AQI touching 447 in New Delhi.

She wrote: “Woke up to Delhi's AQI touching 447, one of the highest in the world today. Maybe next year, we find a way to celebrate without dimming the air we breathe.”

Earlier this year, Vaani made her debut in OTT with Mandala Murders, based on the novel The Butcher of Benares. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh, it blends mystery, supernatural horror, and psychological thriller elements.

The series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they investigate ritualistic murders linked to a secret cult, the Aayastis, and a mythical entity called Yast. It explores themes of faith vs science and love vs sacrifice, combining modern police procedural with occult practices.

The series also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

She will next be seen in Badtameez Gill directed by Navjot Gulati. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary.

The 37-year-old actress made her debut in Bollywood with the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra.

She later starred in the Tamil remake Aaha Kalyanam opposite Nani, for which she learned Tamil, but it turned out to be a box-office failure.

In 2016, Vaani was seen in Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh, set in Paris, but despite its vibrant setting, the film failed . After a brief hiatus, she returned with War in 2019, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

She was then seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2021 film Bell Bottom, which was inspired from real life hijacking events in India by Khalistani terrorists during the 1980s, such as the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings.

Vaani was then seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in which she played a transgender woman.

Her next film, Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor. After a short break, she appeared in Khel Khel Mein, an ensemble comedy, and in 2025, she starred opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2, marking her first box-office success since War.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor Diwali Post Badtameez Gill
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Cricket
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget