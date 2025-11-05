Tom Hiddleston Returns In 'The Night Manager Season 2' After Eight-Year Wait

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTom Hiddleston Returns In 'The Night Manager Season 2' After Eight-Year Wait

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role in The Night Manager Season 2, filmed across the UK, Spain, and Colombia, streaming soon on BBC and Prime Video.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After keeping fans on edge for nearly a decade, The Night Manager is finally returning with its second season, promising another thrilling espionage saga led by Tom Hiddleston. The new chapter comes eight years after the original series captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

A Power-Packed Ensemble Joins Hiddleston

Season two introduces a fresh cast lineup featuring Diego Calva as Teddy, Camila Morrone as Roxana, Indira Varma as Mayra, Paul Chahidi as Basil, Hayley Squires as Sally, Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

The new season is helmed by BAFTA-winning director Georgi Banks-Davies, while Character 7’s Stephen Garrett leads the project as the Executive Producer, alongside Stephen and Simon Cornwell.

A New Mission, A New Identity

According to the official synopsis, “Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).”

The description adds, “On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.”

A Global Production Spanning Four Countries

Filmed across the UK, Spain, Colombia, and France, The Night Manager Season 2 is expected to stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK and on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, excluding the UK.

With an elite cast, international scale, and a gripping storyline, the upcoming season aims to build upon the legacy of one of TV’s most critically acclaimed thrillers.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Agastya Pandya Hardik Pandya Nataša Stanković Mahieka Sharma Hardik Pandya Girlfriend Hardik And Mahieka
