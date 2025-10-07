Tara Sutaria Confirms Romance With Veer Pahariya, Know How

After months of speculation surrounding their relationship, actress Tara Sutaria has finally shared dreamy glimpses from her romantic escape with rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya. The couple spent quality time soaking in the sun and charm of Italy’s breathtaking Amalfi Coast earlier this year, a vacation that had, until now, remained under wraps.

Tara’s Dreamy “Summer” Moments

The actress took to Instagram to post a series of gorgeous photographs, simply captioning them “Summer”, along with playful emojis, champagne, crab, lime, cherries, and the Italian flag. The post instantly caught the attention of fans, making their relationship Instagram official.

In the photos, Tara exudes effortless elegance in a white corset-style sundress, bathed in golden sunlight against the serene Italian backdrop. She accessorises with a chic Louis Vuitton bag and oversized sunglasses while overlooking the turquoise waters from a scenic terrace. In another snapshot, she keeps it cool and casual in a brown printed crop top paired with light blue jeans, standing beside a rustic white building marked “La Casupola.”

Veer’s Vacation Vibes

Matching Tara’s charm, Veer Pahariya sports easygoing vacation aesthetics. He’s seen donning a beige linen shirt and shorts, teamed with a brown fedora and sunglasses. One photo captures him extending his hand toward the camera in a cobblestoned alley framed with fuchsia bougainvillaea. Another picture shows him confidently behind the wheel of a luxury car in a sleek black shirt and tinted shades, embodying the perfect blend of poise and charisma.

From Rumours To Reality

The duo’s relationship has been a hot topic for months. Romance rumours began swirling when Tara and Veer were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant separately after a dinner date earlier this year. Their chemistry became more evident when the pair turned showstoppers on the runway together.

For those unfamiliar, Veer Pahariya hails from a prominent political family, he’s the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and the brother of Shikhar Pahariya, who is currently dating Janhvi Kapoor. Veer is also set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. Interestingly, before Tara, Veer dated Sara Ali Khan, who stars opposite him as his wife in the same film.

Now, with Tara by his side, Veer seems to have found the perfect balance between love and limelight.