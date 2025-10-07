Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTara Sutaria Confirms Romance With Veer Pahariya, Know How

Tara Sutaria Confirms Romance With Veer Pahariya, Know How

Tara Sutaria confirms romance with Veer Pahariya as she shares dreamy photos from their Amalfi Coast getaway. The actress looks stunning while Veer channels effortless vacation style.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After months of speculation surrounding their relationship, actress Tara Sutaria has finally shared dreamy glimpses from her romantic escape with rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya. The couple spent quality time soaking in the sun and charm of Italy’s breathtaking Amalfi Coast earlier this year, a vacation that had, until now, remained under wraps.

Tara’s Dreamy “Summer” Moments

The actress took to Instagram to post a series of gorgeous photographs, simply captioning them “Summer”, along with playful emojis, champagne, crab, lime, cherries, and the Italian flag. The post instantly caught the attention of fans, making their relationship Instagram official.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

In the photos, Tara exudes effortless elegance in a white corset-style sundress, bathed in golden sunlight against the serene Italian backdrop. She accessorises with a chic Louis Vuitton bag and oversized sunglasses while overlooking the turquoise waters from a scenic terrace. In another snapshot, she keeps it cool and casual in a brown printed crop top paired with light blue jeans, standing beside a rustic white building marked “La Casupola.”

Veer’s Vacation Vibes

Matching Tara’s charm, Veer Pahariya sports easygoing vacation aesthetics. He’s seen donning a beige linen shirt and shorts, teamed with a brown fedora and sunglasses. One photo captures him extending his hand toward the camera in a cobblestoned alley framed with fuchsia bougainvillaea. Another picture shows him confidently behind the wheel of a luxury car in a sleek black shirt and tinted shades, embodying the perfect blend of poise and charisma.

From Rumours To Reality

The duo’s relationship has been a hot topic for months. Romance rumours began swirling when Tara and Veer were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant separately after a dinner date earlier this year. Their chemistry became more evident when the pair turned showstoppers on the runway together.

For those unfamiliar, Veer Pahariya hails from a prominent political family, he’s the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and the brother of Shikhar Pahariya, who is currently dating Janhvi Kapoor. Veer is also set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. Interestingly, before Tara, Veer dated Sara Ali Khan, who stars opposite him as his wife in the same film.

 

Now, with Tara by his side, Veer seems to have found the perfect balance between love and limelight.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria Relationship Amalfi Coast Veer Pahariya Tara Sutaria Veer Pahariya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Election 2025
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Election 2025
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget