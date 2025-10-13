Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bollywood’s Newest Couple! Tara Sutaria & Veer Pahariya’s Red Carpet PDA Lights Up Manish Malhotra’s Party

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali celebration once again brought Mumbai’s elite under one glittering roof, and this year, it wasn’t just the designer’s stunning décor or celebrity guest list that grabbed attention, it was the official red carpet debut of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya as a couple.

The duo’s joint appearance at the star-studded event instantly became the talk of the town, cementing their status as Bollywood’s newest and most stylish couple.

Tara Sutaria & Veer Pahariya Steal the Spotlight

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s hand-in-hand red carpet moment became one of the evening’s biggest highlights. The two looked radiant together, sharing smiles and warm glances that spoke volumes. Their chemistry was natural and effortless, a perfect blend of youthful charm and confidence.

When Veer Blew a Kiss to Tara at Lakme Fashion Week

This isn’t the first time Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria made headlines together. During Lakme Fashion Week 2025, Veer stole hearts when he walked the ramp for Abraham & Thakore and blew a playful kiss toward Tara, who was cheering from the front row.

Tara’s delighted reaction, clapping and smiling as Veer strutted the runway, instantly went viral, giving fans a glimpse into their affectionate bond. Veer, dressed in a sharp, modern ensemble, impressed fashion enthusiasts while his sweet gesture added a touch of romance to the show.

Inside Their Blossoming Relationship

Speculation about Tara and Veer’s relationship first began in May 2025, after the two were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant post-dinner. Their public appearances together since then, including runway shows and industry events, have only strengthened rumours of their romance.

Veer Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and brother of Shikhar Pahariya (Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend), is set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Couples 2025 Tara Sutaria Veer Pahariya Tara Sutaria Fashion
