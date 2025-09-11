New Twist: Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma & Kids Get Portuguese Passports, Say Court Records

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNew Twist: Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma & Kids Get Portuguese Passports, Say Court Records

New documents submitted in the Delhi High Court claim late businessman Sunjay Kapur was assisting Karisma Kapoor and their children in acquiring Portuguese citizenship before his death.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The high-stakes legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate has taken a significant turn. New documents submitted to the Delhi High Court claim that Sunjay was actively helping his former wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, and their two children, Samaira and Kiaan, in acquiring Portuguese citizenship.

The development emerges amid the ongoing inheritance dispute, in which Karisma’s children have accused Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay’s third wife, of manipulating his will and excluding them from their rightful share.

WhatsApp Chats Reveal Sunjay’s Ongoing Communication with Karisma

As per case files reviewed by News18, the newly submitted court documents include WhatsApp chats and annexed paperwork, suggesting that Sunjay and Karisma were regularly in contact even after their divorce. These messages reportedly indicate that the businessman was facilitating the family’s foreign citizenship application.

One notable exchange cited in the suit reportedly has Sunjay reminding Karisma that India does not allow dual citizenship, saying, “India does not permit dual citizenship”, in context to her applying for a Portuguese passport.

The court is now expected to review these materials in the coming hearings, with the next scheduled date being October 9.

Children Accuse Priya Sachdev of Forging Will

The estate row intensified when Samaira and Kiaan moved the Delhi High Court, seeking a rightful claim to their late father’s assets. They argue that the will Priya Sachdev presented was forged and that it unlawfully leaves them out of the inheritance.

In response, Priya’s legal team has called the case “not maintainable” and countered with a claim that the children had already received ₹1900 crore worth of trust assets shortly before filing the suit.

This allegation stems from a family meeting held on July 30, where Priya reportedly presented a will dated March 21, allegedly executed by Sunjay before his death.

Sunjay Kapur’s Sudden Death Adds to Legal Drama

Sunjay Kapur, who was previously married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, passed away suddenly on June 12 during a polo match in England. Though initially attributed to a heart attack, reports later emerged that he may have suffered an adverse reaction after accidentally swallowing a bee during the game.

Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017, making her his third wife. Now, with the case gathering momentum and emotional stakes running high, the legal proceedings surrounding his estate are expected to draw significant public and media attention.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priya Sachdev Sunjay Kapur Estate Karisma Kapoor Legal Case Samaira Kiaan Will Dispute Sunjay Kapur Portugal Citizenship
Read more
