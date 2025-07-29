Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Just Say No Comment!': Suniel Shetty Reveals How Athiya Reacts To His Viral Statements

‘Just Say No Comment!’: Suniel Shetty Reveals How Athiya Reacts To His Viral Statements

Suniel Shetty faced backlash for past comments on childbirth and career roles, deemed misogynistic. He revealed his daughter Athiya often scolds him for controversial statements.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 10:02 AM (IST)

Actor Suniel Shetty has been in the spotlight recently for comments made during interviews that have sparked backlash online. In May, he faced criticism for praising his daughter Athiya Shetty for choosing a natural birth over a C-section. More recently, he drew ire for his statement that “the husband should build the career.”

Now, in a candid chat with Zoom, the actor opened up about how his daughter Athiya often pulls him up for such remarks.

Suniel Shetty says ‘Athiya Keeps Scolding Me’

Speaking about Athiya’s reaction to his statements, Suniel shared that his daughter regularly monitors his public appearances and warns him to steer clear of controversy.

“I avoid controversial questions during promotional activities. I’m the kind of person who sometimes wants to answer, and then I mess up. And then I have Athiya at home saying, ‘Papa, why did you talk? Just say no comment!’ She keeps reminding me not to say anything that could get us into trouble the next day. She tracks all my interviews, and honestly, that’s the only person I fear. The best thing for a man to have is a baby girl in his life,” he said.

Backlash Over Past Statements

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel was criticised for saying that a wife should understand her husband’s career needs after childbirth.

“Marriage after a while becomes a compromise where you have to understand each other. Then a child comes into the picture, and the wife needs to understand that if the husband is building his career, she will need to take care of the child. Of course, the husband will also be involved. But these days, there is just too much pressure in everything,” he had said.

The remarks were widely condemned online, with many calling him ‘misogynistic’ and out of touch with modern parenting dynamics.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is currently seen in the second season of his web series Hunter 2, also starring Anusha Dandekar and Jackie Shroff, streaming on MX Player. He will next appear in Welcome To The Jungle, a star-studded entertainer featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and others. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated for release later this year.

 

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Athiya Shetty Suniel Shetty
Read more
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
'Did Nothing After 26/11': EAM Hits Back At Congress, Trains Guns At Rahul Gandhi Over China 'Warning'
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Secret To Success — Preparation & Constant Learning
