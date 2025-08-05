Suneel Darshan On Akshay-Priyanka Affair Rumours: ‘Married Men Should Be More Responsible’

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has once again spoken about the long-standing rumours of an affair between Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, which, he claims, soured his professional relationship with the actor. Suneel, who worked with Akshay on seven films in seven years, revealed that the two haven’t spoken in two decades, recalling how personal controversies impacted their collaboration.

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's Affair

In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Suneel revealed that he had already begun filming Barsaat with Akshay and Priyanka when things changed.

“There was turbulence in his personal life after a point. He told me that there were some personal issues and asked if the film could be made with only one of them. I feel all actors should be responsible, and married men should be even more responsible. But it is man’s nature to make mistakes. And it is destined for producers to bear the brunt of their mistakes. I don’t want to put the onus of responsibility for that ‘haadsa’ on Priyanka…”

Earlier Statements on the Rumoured Affair

In an earlier interview with Friday Talkies, Suneel had said: “Kuch blunder aise ho chuke thay (He did some blunders). Some rumours about Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar started doing the rounds and Twinkle had left his home. As an actor you have to be responsible. If your wife has been an actress, she knows everything about the industry and she has also worked with all the big stars. She knew everything.”

He emphasised that he doesn’t blame Priyanka Chopra for the situation: “I don’t blame Priyanka Chopra for this. She was doing what was in her own interest.”

On His Fallout with Akshay

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Suneel elaborated: “It’s not about him not wanting to work with Priyanka Chopra. Circumstances had reached a point… The public, the media did mention a relationship, which the wife got to know of. But suddenly, after making me wait for 18 months, to say that I can’t be a part of the film, I was shocked… He did want to compensate by saying he’d do the next film with me, but I just thought it was unbelievable, coming from Akshay.”

Akshay & Priyanka’s Onscreen Pairing

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra shared screen space in popular films such as Andaaz, Aitraaz, and Waqt: The Race Against Time. In a recent interview, Priyanka made a rare comment about Akshay, praising his exceptional action skills.