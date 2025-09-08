Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sridevi Refused To Share Room With Boney Kapoor During Mom Shoot: 'Didn't Want To Be'

Sridevi Refused To Share Room With Boney Kapoor During Mom Shoot: 'Didn’t Want To Be'

Boney Kapoor revealed Sridevi's unwavering dedication to her craft. She learned Hindi to improve her performances, even employing a teacher.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Late legendary actor Sridevi was admired by millions for her talent and versatility, but few knew the depth of her commitment to her craft as closely as her husband and producer Boney Kapoor. In a recent interaction, Boney shared remarkable insights into how Sridevi constantly pushed herself as an artist, from learning Hindi to sacrificing her own fees for the betterment of a film.

How Sridevi Learned Hindi for Her Films

Speaking on the YouTube channel Game Changers, Boney revealed that Sridevi, whose mother tongue was Telugu and who started her career in the South film industry, felt her performances were being compromised in Hindi films because she didn’t know the language.

Boney said,“Sri didn’t know Hindi. Her first 5-6 films in Hindi cinema were dubbed, but she felt that her performance was being compromised because of this, so she learned Hindi. She used to have a Hindi teacher in dubbing theatre and she started dubbing Hindi films.”

Her Dedication Remained Until Her Last Film

Boney further explained that Sridevi’s passion for perfection never faded, even during her last film Mom, which he produced.

“For the film Mom, she dubbed for the Tamil and Telugu versions, and she even dubbed the Malayalam version a little bit, but she always sat with the Malayalam dubbing artiste to see that dubbing is in sync with the performance. Very few artists have such dedication,” he shared.

Sacrificing Her Fees to Bring AR Rahman On Board

Boney also revealed how Sridevi prioritized the quality of her films over her personal earnings.

“During Mom’s shoot, we wanted to take AR Rahman, but he was expensive and we couldn’t afford him. Obviously, we had set aside an amount for Sridevi‘s fees, but she said that I don’t want balance money, which was a substantial amount of Rs 50-70 lakh. She told me not to give her that amount, but to take Rahman for the film instead,” Boney recalled.

Staying in Character Even Off-Screen

Highlighting Sridevi’s complete immersion into her roles, Boney shared that she even refused to stay with him during the shoot of Mom to avoid distractions.

“It was the 21st version of the script that we shot for Mom. Most of the film’s shooting we did in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and then we shot in Georgia, but during this time me and she never shared a room. She told me that she didn’t want to be distracted. She was so obsessed by that character that she didn’t want to be distracted by being a real wife. She wanted to remain the character of mom in the film,” he said.

 

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sridevi Mom Boney Kapoor
