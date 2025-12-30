Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonakshi Sinha Shares Dreamy Maldives Vacation Pics With Husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Shares Dreamy Maldives Vacation Pics With Husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha is vacationing in the Maldives with husband Zaheer Iqbal to ring in the New Year. The actress shared stunning photos from their private villa and poolside moments.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 04:43 PM (IST)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal are currently in the Maldives to ring in their new year and unwind.. The actress shared a few photos straight from her luxurious trip on her social media account.

The actress in one picture was seen in her bodycon swimsuit posing alongside Zaheer in their private swimming pool. In another picture shared by Sonakshi, the actress gave a glimpse of her fancy and exquisite private villa at the Maldivian private island.

Earlier during Christmas, Sonakshi had celebrated the festival with Zaheer and shared some happy and beautiful pictures straight from the celebrations.

On the eve of 25th December, Sonakshi had shared a few glimpses from their festive celebration. The lovebirds in the pictures were seen sharing cozy moments that reflected sheer love, joy, and the spirit of the season. The 'Dabanng' actress wrote, “Wish you a holly jolly Christmas (sic)”

In the images, the couple was seen posing together against a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Talking about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the fun couple are often seen sharing amusing and laughter-filled videos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their fun-filled personal moments.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years, and opted for an intimate wedding ceremony at the actress’ Mumbai home, which was attended by their close family members and friends.

On the work front, the 38-year-old actress was last seen in ‘Jatadhara’ alongside Sudheer Babu. The movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

Talking about her character in the movie, Sonakshi had earlier told IANS how slipping in and out of her character in the film felt almost effortless for her. “For me, walking in and out of characters is generally easy because I am a switch-on, switch-off actor; I don't take my work home. When I’m on the sets of a film, being in the character, I keep it on the sets.

She added, “When I’m at home, I’m not in my character. For me, it's not that big of a thing to be affected by the intensity of my characters because I don’t take my character home with me, and I live with it. I, I don't. Everyone has a different method, and each to their own.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha Maldives Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Vacation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Was Pahalgam Executed By Centre?’ Mamata Targets Amit Shah At Bengal Rally
‘Was Pahalgam Executed By Centre?’ Mamata Targets Amit Shah At Bengal Rally
World
'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi Voices Alarm Over Reported Drone Attack On Putin Residence
'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi Voices Alarm Over Reported Drone Attack On Putin Residence
India
Khaleda Zia And India: From Signing Trade Pact With Manmohan Singh To Seeking ‘Democracy’ With Modi
Khaleda Zia And India: From Signing Trade Pact With Manmohan Singh To Seeking ‘Democracy’ With Modi
India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget