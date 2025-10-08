Soha Ali Khan On Saif & Kareena’s Interfaith Marriage: ‘Love Jihad, Ghar Wapsi, All Kinds Of...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor-author Soha Ali Khan has spoken candidly about the social scrutiny surrounding interfaith marriages in her family, recalling how her brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan faced severe opposition when they decided to tie the knot.

During a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soha shared how the couple’s resilience helped pave the way for her own marriage to actor Kunal Kemmu.

‘As Long As My Loved Ones Support Me, It’s Okay’

When asked whether she experienced similar backlash for marrying Kunal Kemmu, Soha said she was unaffected by outside noise.

“I don’t think it got to me because I feel like as long as the people who I love and who I care about and I respect are on the same page as me, it’s okay,” she said.

Acknowledging that criticism is inevitable, she added, “There’s going to be lots of haters, there’s going to be lots of voices, and that’s also okay. I am fine with everyone having an opinion, and that’s all fine. So I think these things like… interfaith marriage, even when Kunal and I got married…”

‘Lots of Strange Things Were Being Said’

Reflecting on the time Saif and Kareena got married in October 2012, Soha remembered the barrage of sensational headlines.

“Even when Kareena and bhai got married, there were lots of strange things – Love Jihad, Ghar Wapsi, all kinds of weird headlines were being made as well. You know, ‘You took one of ours, now we will take one of yours’,” she recalled.

At the time, the couple faced threats and immense public scrutiny, yet chose to go ahead with an intimate wedding ceremony, staying steadfast in their decision.

A Legacy of Courage and Calm

Saif Ali Khan had previously revealed to Rediff that Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, received threatening letters warning of possible attacks at their wedding venue. Despite this, Saif remained composed, citing his family’s own history of overcoming similar resistance.

His parents, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, too, encountered hostility when they married in the 1960s. Sharmila had once shared with Mojo Story that during their Kolkata wedding, telegrams arrived with messages like “bullets shall speak.”

Fortunately, she recalled, “nothing untoward happened.”

This enduring strength, passed down through generations, continues to inspire the Pataudi family as they navigate public life with grace and conviction.