Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSoha Ali Khan Jokes Her Trainer Is Mixing Up Strength Training With Survival Training

Soha Ali Khan Jokes Her Trainer Is Mixing Up Strength Training With Survival Training

Soha Ali Khan posts a hilarious workout video, joking that her trainer is confusing strength training with survival training.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 06:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actress Soha Ali Khan thinks her trainer is confused between strength and survival training.

The 'Chhorii 2' actress took to her official IG and posted a video of her recent workout session, which seemed to be more like some combat training.

From rolling on the floor with weight in the hands to doing leg raises while holding on to a bar, Soha is getting ready to face anything.

Taking a hilarious jibe at her trainer, Soha captioned her post, "I think my trainer is confusing strength training with survival training! #workout #fitness #survival (sic)."

Actress Dia Mirza applauded Soha's dedication towards fitness with the comment, "You are incredible!!!".

This is not the first time Soha has dropped an insight into her fitness regime. She often takes to social media to share glimpses of her intense workout sessions.

Not just that, Soha has also spoken about how she loves to keep a clean diet.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress also uses social media to voice her opinion about various other issues, the most recent being the rising air pollution.

Soha revealed that she has started growing her own micro-greens in a recent post, hinting that there’s more to the story.

She took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video of the plants on her balcony. Her feed further included a close-up image of the micro-greens she is growing in a pot.

“Growing my own micro-greens…will tell you why soon," Soha captioned the post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

On November 26, Soha shed light on the worsening air quality in the country, as the AQI in many cities reached 'severe' levels.

Soha posted a picture of the sky along with a “toxic” sticker on social media in an attempt to highlight the need for systemic changes on an immediate basis to tackle the problem.

“The AQI is at a severe level. Almost and rising. We are breathing in toxic fumes. Please can we implement some systemic changes to address this.??,” she captioned the post.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Soha Ali Khan Soha Workout Video Soha Strength Training Soha Survival Training Joke
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
World
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget