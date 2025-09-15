Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSoha Ali Khan Candidly Speaks About Being Flashed in Italy: 'I Don’t Understand Their Motive'

Soha Ali Khan Candidly Speaks About Being Flashed in Italy: 'I Don’t Understand Their Motive'

Soha Ali Khan opens up about being flashed in Italy during a podcast appearance. The actor also discusses her industry privilege and her new YouTube podcast series, All About Her.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan has candidly recounted a disturbing incident she experienced during her travels in Italy. Speaking on the latest episode of The Male Feminist podcast, Soha revealed that she was flashed in broad daylight — an experience that left her unsettled and questioning the perpetrator's intent.

During her conversation on The Male Feminist hosted on Hauterrfly’s YouTube channel, Soha was asked if she had ever faced public flashing. Without hesitation, she recalled a moment in Italy where she was subjected to such an act.

“In Italy, yes. Apparently, that happens often. But in broad daylight? Yeah… What is their motive? I don’t understand that. We don’t want to get into their heads to understand," she shared.

Soha’s remarks resonated with many listeners as she described the emotional impact of such unexpected violations, highlighting the pervasiveness of public harassment, even in seemingly safe environments.

While acknowledging this distressing incident, Soha also reflected on her privileged upbringing, admitting that her position in society has shielded her from many everyday dangers faced by women.

“I understand that my life is privileged; my life has been protected. And I’m happy that I’ve not had such experiences. I know that for so many people who take public transport, something or the other happens every day.”

She further added that her industry connections likely protected her from facing situations like the casting couch in Bollywood.

“Where you belong to an industry family… everybody felt that there’s Saif, there’s Sharmila ji.”

From Chhorii 2 to Her Own Podcast

Soha, the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and sister of Saif Ali Khan, has been in the public eye for years. She married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and became a mother to Inaaya Naumi Khemu in 2017.

Her latest film appearance was in the horror sequel Chhorii 2, co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal. The film, which released on Prime Video in April, received a mixed response from audiences.

Now, Soha is exploring new ground with her YouTube podcast series, All About Her, where she discusses themes around womanhood, identity, and empowerment.

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Soha Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan Italy Incident Soha Podcast The Male Feminist Soha Ali Khan Flashed Soha Ali Khan Chhorii 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Waqf Act Case: SC Puts On Hold Islam Practice Tenure Requirement, Says Some Sections Need Protection
Waqf Act Case: SC Puts On Hold Islam Practice Tenure Requirement, Says Some Sections Need Protection
World
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
Cricket
IND vs PAK: India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
India
Top Maoist Leader With Rs 1 Cr Bounty Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand
Top Maoist Leader With Rs 1 Cr Bounty Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: Ramabhadracharya’s ‘Mini Pakistan’ Remark Sparks Political and Religious Storm in India | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Is Religion Being Used for Politics? Outrage Over Ramabhadracharya’s Statements | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Targets Infiltration, Terrorism, and Opposition in Assam Rally Ahead of 2026 Elections | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Massive Anti-Immigration Protests Erupt in London; Elon Musk Voices Support | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget