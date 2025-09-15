Soha Ali Khan Candidly Speaks About Being Flashed in Italy: 'I Don’t Understand Their Motive'

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan has candidly recounted a disturbing incident she experienced during her travels in Italy. Speaking on the latest episode of The Male Feminist podcast, Soha revealed that she was flashed in broad daylight — an experience that left her unsettled and questioning the perpetrator's intent.

During her conversation on The Male Feminist hosted on Hauterrfly’s YouTube channel, Soha was asked if she had ever faced public flashing. Without hesitation, she recalled a moment in Italy where she was subjected to such an act.

“In Italy, yes. Apparently, that happens often. But in broad daylight? Yeah… What is their motive? I don’t understand that. We don’t want to get into their heads to understand," she shared.

Soha’s remarks resonated with many listeners as she described the emotional impact of such unexpected violations, highlighting the pervasiveness of public harassment, even in seemingly safe environments.

While acknowledging this distressing incident, Soha also reflected on her privileged upbringing, admitting that her position in society has shielded her from many everyday dangers faced by women.

“I understand that my life is privileged; my life has been protected. And I’m happy that I’ve not had such experiences. I know that for so many people who take public transport, something or the other happens every day.”

She further added that her industry connections likely protected her from facing situations like the casting couch in Bollywood.

“Where you belong to an industry family… everybody felt that there’s Saif, there’s Sharmila ji.”

From Chhorii 2 to Her Own Podcast

Soha, the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and sister of Saif Ali Khan, has been in the public eye for years. She married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and became a mother to Inaaya Naumi Khemu in 2017.

Her latest film appearance was in the horror sequel Chhorii 2, co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal. The film, which released on Prime Video in April, received a mixed response from audiences.

Now, Soha is exploring new ground with her YouTube podcast series, All About Her, where she discusses themes around womanhood, identity, and empowerment.