Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Celebrate First Diwali As A Married Couple

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya set social media buzzing as they shared glimpses of their first Diwali together. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2024, looked radiant and elegant in festive attire, delighting fans with their joyous celebrations.

Sobhita shared photos on Instagram, appearing in a stunning purple velvet suit paired with minimal makeup, while Naga complemented her in a beige kurta. Fans flooded the comments section, praising the duo’s festive look.

Love Began on Instagram

Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about how he met Sobhita, revealing that their romance began with a simple emoji on Instagram. Appearing on Jagapathi Babu’s ZEE5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Chaitanya said, “We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after, we met."

The couple’s engagement was shared publicly in August, followed by an intimate wedding on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, a venue built by Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Amala Akkineni on Her Bond with Daughters-in-Law

Amala Akkineni, wife of superstar Nagarjuna, spoke about her close relationship with both her daughters-in-law. While Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala, her younger son Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with entrepreneur Zainab Ravdjee earlier this year.

During an appearance on the YouTube channel Aval Vikatan, Amala shared, “I have wonderful daughters-in-law. They are delightful, they help me relive, and I have the girls’ circle."

Sobhita’s Versatile Career

On the work front, Sobhita recently made her Hollywood debut in Monkey Man alongside Dev Patel, a performance that received critical acclaim. She also starred in the Hindi-language film Love, Sitara, which premiered directly on ZEE5. Her ability to navigate diverse roles across industries highlights her versatility and growing prominence in cinema.