Raveena Tandon’s daughter and actor Rasha Thadani, who first made waves with her dance number Uyi Amma in her debut film Aazad, is now winning hearts on the runway. Teaming up with Ibrahim Ali Khan, she turned showstopper for designer JJ Valaya at India Couture Week 2025 — and left the audience highly impressed.

In fact, several Reddit users even went as far as to say she outshone Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan with her walk.

Rasha & Ibrahim Walk for JJ Valaya

On Wednesday, JJ Valaya unveiled a couture collection inspired by the way the West once imagined the mystique of the East, blending historical romance with modern craftsmanship. For the show, Rasha dazzled in a brown lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, styling her dupatta as a cape, while Ibrahim sported a black sherwani paired with Pathani-style bottoms.

The duo walked hand-in-hand, and it was Rasha who captured everyone’s attention. A Reddit user shared a video of the ramp walk, sparking a flurry of reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

One comment read, “So much better than Janvi, Khushi & Sara for sure.” Another added, “Lowkey impressed with her walk.”

A third user wrote, “Rasha seems to be ok, at least better than Khushi & Sara. Ibrahim is just too blah, like why is he even there!”

Meanwhile, one fan noted, “Rasha looks and gives vibe of Raveena.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

What’s Next for Ibrahim & Rasha?

Ibrahim Ali Khan was last seen in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Netflix release, however, failed to leave a mark with audiences or critics. He is now working on Diler, a sports drama produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Kunal Deshmukh, which is currently in production.

Rasha, on the other hand, is prepping for her next film Laikey Laikaa, a romantic drama opposite Munjya-fame Abhay Verma. Backed by Phantom Studios and directed by Saurabh Gupta, the film is slated for a Summer 2026 theatrical release.