Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal’s Dreamy Sangeet: Romantic Moments Go Viral

Indian music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana are all set to tie the knot on November 23, and their pre-wedding festivities have already become the talk of the internet. Videos from their sangeet ceremony have surfaced online, capturing the couple sharing romantic moments and soaking in the celebrations with joy.

Inside Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s Sangeet

One of the most heartwarming clips shows Palash serenading Smriti on stage with the classic song Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi, while the cricketer watches him with admiration. Another video features the couple dancing to Tenu Leke from Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s Salaam-E-Ishq, ending with a romantic pose that drew enthusiastic cheers from guests.

Palash looked sharp in an all-black outfit, while Smriti stunned in a shimmering golden gown. The duo also grooved to Agar Main Kahoon from Lakshya, winning hearts with their effortless chemistry. Fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments, calling them adorable and expressing how happy they were for the couple.

Family Moments and Celebrations

Palash’s sister and singer Palak Muchhal joined the festivities and shared a photo with the couple, captioned, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.” In the picture, Smriti looked radiant in a purple cut-out Indo-western gown, adding to the charm of the celebrations.

Palash and Smriti’s Wedding Journey

Last month, during an event at the State Press Club, Palash—who hails from Indore—was asked about his relationship with Smriti. As reported by PTI, he said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore… that’s all I want to say. I’ve given you the headline.”

Just a day before the sangeet, Smriti announced her engagement to Palash in the most joyous way—dancing with her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy. The group performed to Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, with Smriti proudly showing off her ring at the end.

With the wedding set for today, November 23, 2025, the celebrations are only getting more beautiful as the couple prepares to begin a new chapter together.