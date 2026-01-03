Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSidharth Malhotra To Collaborate With Rajkumar Santoshi For Mahavir Jain’s Next Film

Sidharth Malhotra To Collaborate With Rajkumar Santoshi For Mahavir Jain’s Next Film

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly set to collaborate with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi on an upcoming Mahavir Jain production. Here’s what we know so far.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

Sidharth Malhotra appears to be gearing up for an exciting new chapter in his film career, with early reports suggesting a potential collaboration with veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. Although the project has not been officially announced yet, industry buzz indicates that preparations are moving at a brisk pace, generating curiosity among fans and trade watchers alike.

The film, backed by producer Mahavir Jain, is currently in active development, with discussions surrounding the finalisation of the director reaching an advanced stage, a News 18 report stated. Sources close to the project reveal that Rajkumar Santoshi is the frontrunner to helm the film, marking his first-ever collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra.

Rajkumar Santoshi in Advanced Talks

According to reports, the makers are keen on bringing Santoshi on board due to his proven ability to handle diverse genres. A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama explained the reasoning behind the choice, saying, “Rajkumar Santoshi’s forte is not just hard-hitting films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Ghatak (1996) and Khakee (2004), but also entertainers like Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009). He knows how to make a wholesome entertainer, and this film is right up his alley. Discussions with him are at an advanced stage."

Initially, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa was reportedly in consideration for the director’s role. However, recent updates suggest that the makers are now more inclined towards Santoshi, given the scale and tone of the project.

Film Progress and Casting Updates

Another source provided insights into the film’s current status, stating, “The pre-production is going on in full swing. The makers expect to lock the director soon and are hopeful that Raj ji will don the director’s hat for this film. There is also a requirement for a senior actor for a crucial role, and talks are currently underway."

Written by Sanjeev, the film is said to strike a balance between comedy and suspense, promising an engaging cinematic experience. Earlier reports highlighted Sidharth Malhotra’s enthusiasm for the script, noting, “The film has a strong comedy quotient along with a thrill element. Sidharth came on board enthusiastically, as he knows the project will present him in a never-before-seen avatar and help expand his fan base. As a result, he is giving his hundred per cent while preparing for the role."

What’s Next for Sidharth and Santoshi

On the work front, Rajkumar Santoshi is currently occupied with Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal. The film reunites Santoshi and Deol after their earlier collaborations in Ghayal and Damini.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is set to appear next in One: Force of the Forest, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in May, adding to anticipation around the actor’s upcoming slate.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Rajkumar Santoshi Mahavir Jain Film
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
World
ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’
ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’
Cities
UGC Orders Probe In Himachal Student Suicide; Professor, Students Face Ragging, Sexual Harassment Charges
UGC Orders Probe In Himachal Student Suicide; Professor, Students Face Ragging, Sexual Harassment Charges
Advertisement

Videos

Prayagraj News: Magh Mela Begins in Prayagraj Today, 25-30 Lakh Devotees Expected on First Snan
Breaking: Panic in Rohini Sector 24 After 25-Round Firing on Toyota Car
Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget