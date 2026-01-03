Sidharth Malhotra To Collaborate With Rajkumar Santoshi For Mahavir Jain’s Next Film

Sidharth Malhotra appears to be gearing up for an exciting new chapter in his film career, with early reports suggesting a potential collaboration with veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. Although the project has not been officially announced yet, industry buzz indicates that preparations are moving at a brisk pace, generating curiosity among fans and trade watchers alike.

The film, backed by producer Mahavir Jain, is currently in active development, with discussions surrounding the finalisation of the director reaching an advanced stage, a News 18 report stated. Sources close to the project reveal that Rajkumar Santoshi is the frontrunner to helm the film, marking his first-ever collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra.

Rajkumar Santoshi in Advanced Talks

According to reports, the makers are keen on bringing Santoshi on board due to his proven ability to handle diverse genres. A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama explained the reasoning behind the choice, saying, “Rajkumar Santoshi’s forte is not just hard-hitting films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Ghatak (1996) and Khakee (2004), but also entertainers like Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009). He knows how to make a wholesome entertainer, and this film is right up his alley. Discussions with him are at an advanced stage."

Initially, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa was reportedly in consideration for the director’s role. However, recent updates suggest that the makers are now more inclined towards Santoshi, given the scale and tone of the project.

Film Progress and Casting Updates

Another source provided insights into the film’s current status, stating, “The pre-production is going on in full swing. The makers expect to lock the director soon and are hopeful that Raj ji will don the director’s hat for this film. There is also a requirement for a senior actor for a crucial role, and talks are currently underway."

Written by Sanjeev, the film is said to strike a balance between comedy and suspense, promising an engaging cinematic experience. Earlier reports highlighted Sidharth Malhotra’s enthusiasm for the script, noting, “The film has a strong comedy quotient along with a thrill element. Sidharth came on board enthusiastically, as he knows the project will present him in a never-before-seen avatar and help expand his fan base. As a result, he is giving his hundred per cent while preparing for the role."

What’s Next for Sidharth and Santoshi

On the work front, Rajkumar Santoshi is currently occupied with Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal. The film reunites Santoshi and Deol after their earlier collaborations in Ghayal and Damini.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is set to appear next in One: Force of the Forest, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in May, adding to anticipation around the actor’s upcoming slate.