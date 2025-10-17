Shehnaaz Gill Says Golden Temple Makes Diwali Truly Special

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bollywood actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill has expressed her excitement about celebrating Diwali 2025 at home in Punjab. Emphasizing the significance of family, she said, “It’s going to be a working Diwali, but the best part is that I will be home this year, which is Punjab.” Shehnaaz also shared a tinge of sadness as her brother Shehbaaz Badhesha is away in the Bigg Boss 19 house, adding, “I'm just a little sad that Shehbaz won’t be with us this year, but I am glad having him with us virtually through our TV screens.”

Golden Temple Memories and Childhood Traditions

Reflecting on her childhood, Shehnaaz fondly recalled family visits to the Golden Temple during Diwali. “Kahin bhi chale jao, Golden Temple ki Diwali ka koi mukabala nahi hai. The peace that you will feel if you celebrate your Diwali there, it’s something else,” she said. Shehnaaz also emphasized keeping the tradition alive, stating, “Jab hum chote the, tab sab sath mil kar gurudwara (Golden Temple) jaya karte the, aur ab itne saalo baad we have kept the tradition intact. Uss jagah mein sukoon hai, jo kahin aur nahi.”

Diwali’s Deeper Meaning and Mindful Celebration

Sharing her evolving perspective on Diwali, Shehnaaz said, “Diwali before was all about crackers, dheer sari mithai, playing around, and darshan. And now that I am more mature and can understand life better, the meaning has only changed for the better.” She added, “Diwali is about light; I feel we should light a diya inside us first, so that we can get rid of the darkness inside us.”

Shehnaaz also addressed environmental concerns, saying, “Air pollution is something we all need to think about. Diwali hai toh patakhe toh bajenge, but we need to act responsibly at the same time. It’s important to celebrate in a way that’s joyful but also responsible.” She intends to follow a balanced approach, “I will also burst crackers but just a few, for shagun, which is more than enough.”

Finally, she highlighted the festival’s spirit of giving and spreading joy, stating, “For me, Diwali is not just about lights and sweets. It’s about bringing light into someone else’s life too. And if we can do that even in a small way, then that’s the real celebration.”