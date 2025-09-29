Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSheeba Akashdeep Shares How Salman Khan Went The Extra Mile For Co-Stars’ Payments

Sheeba Akashdeep Shares How Salman Khan Went The Extra Mile For Co-Stars’ Payments

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep revealed Salman Khan ensured she and other performers received delayed payments for a show, showcasing his integrity.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars and fondly called Bhaijaan, is not just loved for his on-screen charisma but also for his generosity off-screen. Actress Sheeba Akashdeep recently opened up about how Salman ensured that she and her co-performers were paid on time for a show they were doing together, highlighting the actor’s integrity and support for colleagues.

Salman Khan Ensures Payment for Co-Artists

Speaking to Filmigyan, Sheeba recalled, “I remember an incident when I, along with a few other girls, was doing a show with Salman Khan, and we hadn’t received our money till the very end. Backstage, we were discussing it, and Salman came and asked us, ‘What happened? What are you guys discussing?’ We told him, ‘Yaar, ab tak paise nahi mile hain,’ and Salman, who had already received his payment, called the organiser and asked them to clear our payments, or else he would not go on stage."

This incident reflects Salman’s unwavering support for his colleagues, showing why he is revered not just as an actor but as a compassionate human being.

Guidance Beyond Work

Salman Khan’s guidance for Sheeba extended beyond professional matters. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, she shared how he helped her make one of the biggest decisions of her life.

She said, “I was very good friends with him (Salman Khan). In fact, when I took Akash to meet him and said, ‘This is the guy I want to marry,’ he was very happy for me."

Sheeba added, “So he (Salman) said, ‘Itna acha hai and it’s okay. You’ve tried your best and your husband tried to make Rangeela for you, Miss 420, nahi hua na (It didn’t work). Abhi kar le chup chaap shaadi’ (Now just go ahead and quietly get married).”

Reflecting on the advice, she said, “So that was very sound advice. I was extremely young, but it was the perfect advice because how much can you push that cart uphill?"

What’s Next for Salman Khan

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the war drama The Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film revisits the intense 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops—a rare border skirmish fought without firearms, where soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones.

The story promises to be one of the most emotionally charged and gripping tales in recent Indian history.

 

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Sheeba Akashdeep
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt, Locals Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Power, Unplanned Roadshow’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget