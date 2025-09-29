Sheeba Akashdeep Shares How Salman Khan Went The Extra Mile For Co-Stars’ Payments

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars and fondly called Bhaijaan, is not just loved for his on-screen charisma but also for his generosity off-screen. Actress Sheeba Akashdeep recently opened up about how Salman ensured that she and her co-performers were paid on time for a show they were doing together, highlighting the actor’s integrity and support for colleagues.

Salman Khan Ensures Payment for Co-Artists

Speaking to Filmigyan, Sheeba recalled, “I remember an incident when I, along with a few other girls, was doing a show with Salman Khan, and we hadn’t received our money till the very end. Backstage, we were discussing it, and Salman came and asked us, ‘What happened? What are you guys discussing?’ We told him, ‘Yaar, ab tak paise nahi mile hain,’ and Salman, who had already received his payment, called the organiser and asked them to clear our payments, or else he would not go on stage."

This incident reflects Salman’s unwavering support for his colleagues, showing why he is revered not just as an actor but as a compassionate human being.

Guidance Beyond Work

Salman Khan’s guidance for Sheeba extended beyond professional matters. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, she shared how he helped her make one of the biggest decisions of her life.

She said, “I was very good friends with him (Salman Khan). In fact, when I took Akash to meet him and said, ‘This is the guy I want to marry,’ he was very happy for me."

Sheeba added, “So he (Salman) said, ‘Itna acha hai and it’s okay. You’ve tried your best and your husband tried to make Rangeela for you, Miss 420, nahi hua na (It didn’t work). Abhi kar le chup chaap shaadi’ (Now just go ahead and quietly get married).”

Reflecting on the advice, she said, “So that was very sound advice. I was extremely young, but it was the perfect advice because how much can you push that cart uphill?"

What’s Next for Salman Khan

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the war drama The Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film revisits the intense 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops—a rare border skirmish fought without firearms, where soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones.

The story promises to be one of the most emotionally charged and gripping tales in recent Indian history.