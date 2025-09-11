Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation Extends Flood Relief Support To 1500 Families In Punjab

Shah Rukh Khan’s philanthropic arm, the Meer Foundation, has stepped in to support communities devastated by the recent floods in Punjab. The organisation announced on Thursday that it has begun distributing essential relief kits to families struggling in the aftermath of the disaster.

Punjab floods

Punjab has been facing one of its worst flood crises in decades, caused by the overflowing Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal streams that swelled after heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of families have been displaced, with their homes and livelihoods severely impacted.

Meer Foundation’s relief initiative

To assist those affected, the Meer Foundation has partnered with local NGOs to reach around 1,500 households across Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts. According to the foundation’s statement, each relief kit includes medicines, hygiene products, food staples, mosquito nets, tarpaulin sheets, folding beds, cotton mattresses and other essentials. The aim is to address immediate needs for health, safety and shelter, while also helping families begin the process of rebuilding their lives.

Shah Rukh Khan’s message of solidarity

Just last week, Shah Rukh Khan expressed solidarity with the people of Punjab through a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all.”

My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2025

Meer Foundation’s humanitarian efforts

Founded by the actor, the Meer Foundation has a history of supporting humanitarian initiatives, from disaster relief efforts to social empowerment projects across India. With this latest drive, the foundation continues its commitment to helping communities in crisis with compassion and dignity.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar And Other Celebs Rally Support For Flood-Hit Punjab