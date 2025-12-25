Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan In Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty’s Comment Sparks Buzz

Shah Rukh Khan In Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty’s Comment Sparks Buzz

Mithun Chakraborty’s recent interview has sparked speculation about Shah Rukh Khan joining Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, sending fans into a frenzy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Speculation around a possible collaboration between two of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars — Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan — has been doing the rounds for months. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers of Jailer 2, a recent statement by veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has reignited excitement among fans across the country.

During a recent interview, Mithun casually mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s name while talking about the sequel, leading many to believe that the long-rumoured appearance may finally be happening.

Mithun Chakraborty’s Statement Sparks Speculation

In an interview with SITI Cinema, Mithun Chakraborty spoke about his enthusiasm for Jailer 2 and listed the actors associated with the film. While naming the cast, he said, “Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar.”

This single line has sent social media into overdrive, with fans interpreting it as an indirect confirmation of Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement. Though neither the actor nor the production team has made an official announcement, Mithun’s mention has added fuel to the ongoing buzz surrounding the project.

A Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting Over a Decade For

If Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Jailer 2 turns out to be true, it would mark a significant on-screen reunion between the two superstars. Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen together in the 2011 sci-fi film Ra.One, where Rajinikanth made a special appearance as Chitti, the iconic robot from Enthiran.

Since then, despite mutual admiration and occasional public interactions, the two legends have not collaborated on any project. This potential reunion has therefore become a highly emotional moment for fans of both stars.

Why Jailer 2 Is Already a High-Stakes Sequel

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film received widespread acclaim for Rajinikanth’s screen presence, its mass appeal, and its powerful ensemble cast.

With the sequel already generating massive anticipation, the possibility of Shah Rukh Khan joining the cast has elevated expectations to another level altogether. The inclusion of names like Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, and now possibly Shah Rukh Khan positions Jailer 2 as a true pan-India cinematic event.

As of now, fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation, but Mithun Chakraborty’s statement has undoubtedly made Jailer 2 one of the most talked-about upcoming films in the country.

Related Video

Pawan Singh To Contest Elections In Bihar, Here's What Ravi Kishan Has To Say On Bhojpuri Industry

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pan-India Film Jailer 2 Shah Rukh Khan Jailer 2 Rajinikanth Shah Rukh Khan Mithun Chakraborty Interview Jailer Sequel
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget