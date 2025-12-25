Shah Rukh Khan In Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty’s Comment Sparks Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Speculation around a possible collaboration between two of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars — Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan — has been doing the rounds for months. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers of Jailer 2, a recent statement by veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has reignited excitement among fans across the country.

During a recent interview, Mithun casually mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s name while talking about the sequel, leading many to believe that the long-rumoured appearance may finally be happening.

Mithun Chakraborty’s Statement Sparks Speculation

In an interview with SITI Cinema, Mithun Chakraborty spoke about his enthusiasm for Jailer 2 and listed the actors associated with the film. While naming the cast, he said, “Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar.”

This single line has sent social media into overdrive, with fans interpreting it as an indirect confirmation of Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement. Though neither the actor nor the production team has made an official announcement, Mithun’s mention has added fuel to the ongoing buzz surrounding the project.

A Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting Over a Decade For

If Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Jailer 2 turns out to be true, it would mark a significant on-screen reunion between the two superstars. Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen together in the 2011 sci-fi film Ra.One, where Rajinikanth made a special appearance as Chitti, the iconic robot from Enthiran.

Since then, despite mutual admiration and occasional public interactions, the two legends have not collaborated on any project. This potential reunion has therefore become a highly emotional moment for fans of both stars.

Why Jailer 2 Is Already a High-Stakes Sequel

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film received widespread acclaim for Rajinikanth’s screen presence, its mass appeal, and its powerful ensemble cast.

With the sequel already generating massive anticipation, the possibility of Shah Rukh Khan joining the cast has elevated expectations to another level altogether. The inclusion of names like Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, and now possibly Shah Rukh Khan positions Jailer 2 as a true pan-India cinematic event.

As of now, fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation, but Mithun Chakraborty’s statement has undoubtedly made Jailer 2 one of the most talked-about upcoming films in the country.