Samay Raina Breaks Silence On Dating Sharon Verma: ‘Just Internet Doing Its Thing’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina denied dating Sharon Verma after online speculation.

Their playful show banter sparked dating rumors and political criticism.

Raina has also faced past dating speculation with Medha Shankr.

Samay Raina has addressed dating rumours involving comedian Sharon Verma after their playful exchange on India’s Got Latent Season 2 caught fans’ attention. During an Instagram AMA, Samay was asked if he was dating Sharon and dismissed the speculation, saying, “No, brother, just the internet doing its thing.” The two exchanged jokes about their Bihari and Kashmiri roots during a recent episode, prompting fans to create romantic edits online. The interaction also attracted criticism from BJP leaders, including Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam. Meanwhile, Samay has previously been linked with actor Medha Shankr, adding another layer to speculation surrounding his personal life.

Samay Raina Denies Dating Sharon Verma

Dating speculation around Samay Raina and Sharon Verma picked up after their appearance together on India’s Got Latent Season 2. Sharon, who was a contestant on the first season, returned to the show as a panellist in its second season. The comedian recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, inviting fans to ask him “genuine questions only”. When one user directly asked whether he was dating Sharon, Samay gave a brief response: “No brother, just internet doing its thing.”

The rumours began after a recent episode featured Sharon alongside Orry and Archana Puran Singh. Samay joked about Sharon’s Bihari background, while she responded with a joke about his Kashmiri roots. Their back-and-forth, along with moments of eye contact, caught viewers’ attention and led to romantic edits being shared on social media.

Their Banter Sparks Controversy

The exchange did not remain limited to dating speculation. Samay’s joke about Kashmir also drew criticism from some BJP leaders.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam criticised the comedian and argued that Kashmiri Pandits should not be used as a subject of ridicule. As quoted by The Times of India, Kadam said, “There are certain forces in society that deliberately make controversial statements simply to gain publicity. Their sole objective is to become famous. We need to understand that the deities of Sanatan Hinduism and Kashmiri Pandits cannot be treated as subjects of ridicule. Someone cannot deliberately do something offensive and then simply apologise afterwards. In the meantime, they get the publicity they wanted across the country for free.”

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The controversy added another dimension to an episode that had already generated plenty of discussion online.

Samay Raina And Medha Shankr Dating Rumours

Sharon Verma is not the only woman Samay has been romantically linked with by fans. The comedian has also been the subject of dating rumours involving actor Medha Shankr.

Medha appeared as a panellist on an episode of India’s Got Latent alongside Varun Dhawan. During the episode, Samay referred to her as his “sabse acchi dost”. His comparatively gentle treatment of Medha during the roast also became a talking point among viewers, who interpreted their equation as more than friendship.

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Meanwhile, India’s Got Latent has continued with its second season after the controversy surrounding its first season. In February last year, Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks about parents and sex during an episode led to widespread backlash, FIRs against several people associated with the show, and Samay subsequently removing the episodes from YouTube.

Season 2 has faced criticism from some viewers who feel it is more filtered than the earlier edition, but the show continues to draw substantial attention. One episode reportedly crossed four crore views within 24 hours. For now, Samay has made his position on the Sharon dating rumours clear: according to him, the speculation is simply the internet doing what it does.