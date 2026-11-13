Dhvani Bhanushali Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Yash Bhanushali In Dreamy Outdoor Setup; See PICS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali announced engagement to Yash Bhanushali.

The couple shared romantic photos from their lakeside sunset proposal.

Fiancé Yash Bhanushali is an entrepreneur and esports organization founder.

Indian pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali, the voice behind chartbusting anthems like Vaaste, Dilbar, and Ishare Tere, has officially found her happily-ever-after. The singer surprised her massive fan base on Friday by confirming her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Yash Bhanushali. Ditching a conventional indoor venue for a spectacular lakeside sunset, Yash orchestrated a dreamy outdoor proposal that looked straight out of a movie.

Eager to share her joy with the world, Dhvani took to social media to post a series of gorgeous pictures, perfectly capturing the romance and excitement of their new beginning.

'Found My Cupcake For Life'

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Dhvani shared a collaborative post with Yash, giving fans a joyful peek into the dreamy milestone. Expressing her excitement about their future together, the pop singer penned an adorable note for her new fiancé. She captioned the post, "Found me my cupcake for life. Said yessss."

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The couple looked deeply in love as they posed against a picturesque sunset backdrop. In one of the striking frames, a delighted Dhvani can be seen smiling widely and stretching her hand towards the camera, putting her sparkling diamond engagement ring in the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)

The pictures capture several heartwarming moments from the couple's special day. The intimate outdoor setup featured a beautifully decorated floral arch with a glowing sign reading "Will You Marry Me," romantically surrounded by candles, director-style chairs, a cosy tent, and palm trees situated perfectly near a tranquil lake.

Keeping their looks chic yet casual for the lakeside celebration, Dhvani opted for a brown tank top paired with a leather skirt and matching footwear. Yash complemented her perfectly in a crisp white shirt layered with a colourful jacket and denim jeans.

Another photograph captures a tender moment as Yash warmly kisses Dhvani on the cheek while they hold champagne glasses to toast their new beginning.

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Who Is Yash Bhanushali?

While fans are well-acquainted with Dhvani's chart-topping musical journey, including massive billion-view hits like Vaaste, Leja Re, and Dilbar, her fiancé maintains a relatively low public profile. Yash Bhanushali is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and the founder of Orangutan India (Orangutan Gaming), a prominent organisation associated with esports and talent management.