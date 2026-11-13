Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Welfare trust appealed for understanding of actor's plight.

Actor Sharad Kapoor, who made a mark in Bollywood with films such as Josh, Tamanna and Dastak, is reportedly going through a difficult phase. The actor, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Josh, has recently drawn attention after an emotional video surfaced on social media. In the clip, Kapoor gets teary-eyed while speaking about being separated from his four pet dogs. His reported health concerns and family difficulties have also raised questions about his current circumstances, prompting fans to express concern and extend their support.

Sharad Kapoor's Health Issues

A video shared by Hema Chaudhary has brought attention to Sharad Kapoor's current circumstances. Chaudhary, founder of Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, said the actor is facing certain physical challenges and requires care and attention. She explained that Kapoor's wife and newborn child also live at the house.

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With the actor dealing with health concerns and no regular caretaker available for the dogs, managing their needs had reportedly become difficult for the family. Chaudhary, who said she has known Kapoor for nearly 30 years, visited him after learning about his situation. She also appealed to people to understand the circumstances before judging the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

His Four Dogs

The video shows Kapoor getting emotional as his four pet dogs are moved from his residence to YODA, an animal welfare centre in Mumbai. According to Chaudhary, the family had been finding it difficult to look after all four animals alongside their other responsibilities.

The decision to move the dogs was reportedly taken to ensure they receive proper care. The arrangement is intended to be temporary, with Kapoor hoping to bring his pets home once his circumstances improve and his new bungalow is ready.

Speaking about his dogs, Kapoor became visibly emotional and said he did not want to be separated from them. He also expressed hope that he would be reunited with them once he moves into his new home.

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In the video, the actor said, "Abhi mere ghar ki situation bhi thodi..." ("My family situation is also a little difficult right now...") He then added, "After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, please give my babies back because I cannot live without them."

He also expressed concern that his dogs would feel depressed without him. Explaining his affection for animals, Kapoor added, "As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

Chaudhary has urged social media users not to troll or judge Kapoor without understanding what he and his family are going through. She clarified that moving the dogs to an animal welfare centre should not be viewed as cruelty or abandonment. She said she had known the actor for around three decades and wanted people to understand that the decision was taken keeping the family's present difficulties in mind. The dogs are receiving care at the centre while Kapoor hopes to improve his circumstances and bring them back home.